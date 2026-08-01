After public objections, Chandigarh administration plans to revisit Master Plan amendments

Facing widespread objections from residents, urban planners and stakeholders, the UT administration has decided to revisit the proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, including the contentious increase in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and provisions for high-rise development. Several stakeholders also flagged the potential impact on Chandigarh’s heritage character as a low-density, planned city. (HT File)

The draft amendments had proposed a major shift in the city’s planning framework, including higher FAR, increased building heights, mixed land use and vertical growth across several sectors. These changes were aimed at optimising land use and addressing future housing and infrastructure needs in the Union Territory. However, during the public consultation process in May, the administration received a large number of objections and suggestions.

Under the existing norms, group housing in Phase 2 (Sector 31 to 47-B) and 3 (Sector 48 to 56, Sector 61, Sector 63) is capped at a FAR of 1.2, a maximum height of about 46 feet, and limited to four storeys. For Phase 3, the earlier plan was to have four to six storey flats with a density of around 100 persons per acre. But the UT’s May proposal pitched the FAR in Phase 3 to be increased to 3.0, effectively allowing nearly three times the built-up area on the same parcel of land, while the maximum building height was to be raised to 30 metres (about 98.5 feet), enabling residential structures of up to 8-10 storeys. The proposal had also made a minimum of four floors mandatory.

This had triggered strong reactions from multiple quarters. Residents welfare associations, environmental groups and planning experts raised concerns, stating that increasing density without strengthening infrastructure could put additional pressure on traffic, water supply, sewerage and parking.

Several stakeholders also flagged the potential impact on Chandigarh’s heritage character as a low-density, planned city.

In response to the backlash, the administration had earlier constituted a screening committee to examine objections and hold hearings with stakeholders. The panel was tasked with reviewing all representations and recommending changes to the draft policy.

Final policy to balance devp needs with heritage

Sources said that based on the feedback received, key provisions particularly those related to FAR, building heights and land-use flexibility are likely to be reworked. Officials maintained that the final policy will seek to balance development needs with preservation of the city’s planning ethos.

The Master Plan-2031 serves as the statutory blueprint guiding land use, infrastructure and urban development in Chandigarh, and any amendments are expected to shape the city’s growth trajectory in the coming years.