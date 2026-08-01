Chandigarh sees pedestrian road deaths; 2024 uptick signals uneven safety gains

Road fatalities in Chandigarh have shown a fluctuating trend over the past five years, with a renewed rise in 2024 pointing to inconsistent road safety outcomes despite policy focus on pedestrian infrastructure. The data was shared in response to a starred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Parliament, seeking details on pedestrian infrastructure and safety measures (HT File)

Data tabled in the Lok Sabha reveals that annual road deaths in the city rose from 53 in 2020 to a peak of 96 in 2021, before declining to 83 in 2022 and 67 in 2023. However, the numbers climbed again to 75 in 2024, reversing the downward trend seen over the previous two years.

The data was shared in response to a starred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Parliament, seeking details on pedestrian infrastructure and safety measures.

The data shows a sharp 81% increase in fatalities between 2020 and 2021, followed by a gradual decline of nearly 30% by 2023. The 12% rise in 2024, however, suggests that earlier improvements may not have translated into long-term structural change.

The fluctuations typically point to inconsistent enforcement, changing traffic volumes, and gaps in pedestrian infrastructure, rather than sustained policy impact.

Pedestrian deaths on highways minimal

While overall fatalities remain a concern, pedestrian deaths on National Highways in Chandigarh are relatively low. The data shows only two pedestrian fatalities on National Highways in 2024, indicating that most fatal accidents occur on city roads and internal sectors rather than highways.

In its reply, Union road transport minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari said pedestrian infrastructure including footpaths, crossings, and foot overbridges is mandated under Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines and integrated into highway planning based on need.