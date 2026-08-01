Skip the sink: These 4 freestanding dishwashers are perfect for renters in 2026
These dishwashers offer up to 13 place settings and they can hold over 90 utensils in a single go.
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Living in a house away comes with a lot of work. There is laundry to be done, food to be cooked, a house to be cleaned and dishes to be done to name a few. Among all of these things, doing is the dishes by hand should be the last thing on your long list of chores to be done. Thankfully, this chore can be easily taken off your list by a simple appliance called a freestanding dishwasher.
For the unversed, a freestanding dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that does not require dedicated cabinetry. It comes with finished sides and a top panel so it can be placed anywhere with water and power access. This kitchen appliance provides automated cleaning without users having to make permanent changes to their kitchens. Unlike built-in models, these appliances don't require custom cabinetry, making them easy to install and can be relocated anywhere easily. Today's freestanding dishwashers are also smarter and more efficient than ever. They offer features like intensive wash cycles for greasy cookware, quick programs for everyday utensils, water-saving technology, quiet operation and flexible racks. These feature make them a popular choice for apartments and rental homes across India.
So, if you are planning to buy a freestanding dishwasher, here are our top picks for you.
Best freestanding dishwashers to buy in India
1. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash)
This freestanding dishwasher offers six wash programmes, including Intensive, Eco, Glass, 90-Minute, Rapid and Self Clean, which enables users to match the cleaning cycle to different loads. Its special features include Hygiene Wash, Electronic Aqua Stop, foldable racks, salt and rinse aid indicators, and natural drying that enhance convenience while helping deliver hygienically clean utensils with lower water consumption.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy installation
Easy to use
Excellent cleaning performance
Reason to avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the dishwasher to be of excellent quality, easy to use with convenient tablets, and worth the price. The installation is straightforward and buyers like its cleaning performance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.
2. IFB 16 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Powered by AI Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune SX16, Pearl Grey, Auto Door Open for Effective Drying, Interior LED Lighting)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This dishwasher features a flexible basket arrangement and adjustable racks that make loading convenient. It is equipped with multiple wash programmes that can handle everything from lightly soiled glassware to heavily greased kadais and pressure cookers. Its special features include Steam Drying, Hygiene/High-Temperature Wash, Delay Start, Half Load, Auto Door Opening for improved drying, and Aqua Energy technology deliver efficient cleaning while reducing water consumption and improving drying performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent cleaning performance
Quiet operation
Adjustable racks
Reason to avoid
Heavily burnt or dried-on food residues may need pre-rinsing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this dishwasher for its quiet performance, effective cleaning, and ease of use. Customers also like its spacious interior and flexible rack design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.
3. Bosch 13 Place Setting (fits up to 70 utensils) Free-Standing Dishwasher for Indian Utensils | Hygiene+ & Intensive Kadhai Program (SMS66GW01I, White, Inbuilt Heater, Removes 99.9% Germs)
This freestanding dishwasher features an adjustable VarioFlex basket that make it easy to accommodate delicate glassware, large kadais and pressure cookers. It comes with six wash programmes, including Intensive, Eco, Express Sparkle, Quick Wash, Pre-Rinse, and Auto, that allows users to choose the ideal cleaning cycle for every load. Its special features include ExtraDry, Half Load, HygienePlus, EcoSilence Drive motor, AquaSensor, and AquaStop leak protection.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent cleaning performance
Easy to use
Good quality
Reason to avoid
Premium dishwasher tablets and rinse aid increase the overall running cost
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the dishwasher performs well, cleaning all types of utensils including stainless steel and ceramic, and appreciate its ease of installation and operation. Moreover, they consider it a useful appliance for Indian kitchens, saving nearly 2 hours a day.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.
4. Electrolux 14 Place Settings Dishwasher Machine for Home, Fully Automatic with AirDry, In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel, UltimateCare 700, ESM48310SX
This is designed for busy households and it offers multiple wash programmes to handle lightly soiled dishes as well as heavily greased utensils. Its special features include AirDry technology, ExtraHygiene, Machine Care, AutoSense, Delay Start, and SensorControl that optimise water and energy usage while delivering hygienic cleaning and improved drying performance without requiring excessive manual intervention.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent cleaning performance
Good drying performance
Quiet operations
Reason to avoid
Premium price
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this dishwasher for its reliable cleaning performance, quiet operation, and premium build quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its ease of use and cleaning performance.
Top features of the best freestanding dishwasher in India
|MODEL
|PLACE SETTINGS
|NOISE LEVEL
|WATER CONSUMPTION
|Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher
|12
|49dB
|Minimum 20L
|IFB 16 Place Settings Freestanding Dishwasher
|16
|45dB
|10L
|Bosch 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher
13
|44dB
|9.5L
|Electrolux 14 Place Settings Dishwasher
|14
|44dB
|10.5L
Similar articles for you
These 5 mixer grinders helped me prep masalas, chutneys, and smoothies faster with less effort
1 ton 3 star inverter split ACs in India for efficient cooling, smart features and energy savings
These budget smart TVs prove you do not need to spend more for premium features
The Research
I’ve used and tested dozens of dishwashers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen freestanding dishwashers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their washing technology, filtration system and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More