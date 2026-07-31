1 ton 3 star inverter split ACs in India for efficient cooling, smart features and energy savings
Compare the top 1 ton 3 star inverter split ACs in India for cooling, energy efficiency, smart features and everyday comfort to find the right fit.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1, Fast Cooling at 55 °C, Deep Frost Clean, Turbo Flush Technology, IR123MGSP,White)View Details
₹27,990
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated,Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IA312ZXU, White)View Details
₹32,490
Unlock Personalized
₹4,665x 6 months₹27,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI12EE3R36W0, White)View Details
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star VarioQool Inverter Split AC (CWCVBM-VQ1D123, White)View Details
₹26,990
Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Smart Auto Cool, Higher Airflow, 55°C Oper., Crystal Clean, Copper Cond.,8in1 Convertible,2-Way,Powerful Mode,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU12BKY3T,2026 Model,White)View Details
₹34,490
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
A 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC is a practical choice for small bedrooms, study rooms and compact offices up to 120 sq. ft. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on room temperature, helping reduce electricity consumption while maintaining comfort. The 3 Star energy rating offers a balance between purchase price and running costs, making it suitable for budget-conscious buyers. However, it is less energy-efficient than 5 Star models and may struggle in larger rooms or during extreme summer heat. If you want reliable cooling, quieter operation and reasonable energy savings without spending too much, it remains a dependable option.
1. ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1, Fast Cooling at 55 °C, Deep Frost Clean, Turbo Flush Technology, IR123MGSP,White)
The ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in compact rooms while balancing performance and energy savings. Its inverter technology adjusts compressor speed for consistent comfort, and the convertible cooling modes provide added flexibility. Features such as high ambient cooling, self-cleaning and copper condenser enhance durability and convenience. Suitable for everyday home use, it delivers reliable cooling with quieter operation and easy maintenance throughout the summer.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
55°C fast cooling
5-in-1 convertible modes
Reason to avoid
Best for small rooms
3 Star efficiency
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate fast cooling, quiet performance, convertible modes and overall value for everyday home use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, flexible modes, reliable performance and convenient maintenance at an affordable price.
2. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated,Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IA312ZXU, White)
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The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is built to deliver efficient cooling for small rooms with dependable everyday performance. Its inverter compressor optimises cooling while helping reduce energy consumption. The 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes offer flexibility for varying weather conditions, while features like DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Blue Fins and self-diagnosis improve durability and convenience. Designed for reliable operation, it combines consistent cooling with easy maintenance and user-friendly performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
5-in-1 cooling
Blue Fins protection
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise effective cooling, quiet operation, flexible modes and dependable performance for daily home use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable cooling, convertible modes, durable design and consistent comfort throughout the summer.
3. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI12EE3R36W0, White)
The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling for compact rooms with smart connectivity and flexible performance. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling according to room conditions, while the 6-in-1 convertible modes let you customise cooling as needed. Wi-Fi control, geo-fencing and a smart energy display enhance convenience and efficiency. Built with a copper condenser, it offers dependable cooling, easy maintenance and reliable everyday operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wi-Fi smart control
6-in-1 convertible
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star efficiency
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate smart features, fast cooling, quiet performance and good energy efficiency for everyday comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for smart connectivity, flexible cooling modes and reliable inverter performance in compact spaces.
4. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star VarioQool Inverter Split AC (CWCVBM-VQ1D123, White)
The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star VarioQool Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in small rooms while offering flexibility and everyday comfort. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling to match changing requirements, helping optimise energy use. The convertible cooling modes, PM2.5 filter and anti-rust technology enhance convenience and durability. With fast cooling performance and a copper condenser, it delivers reliable operation, cleaner airflow and low-maintenance performance throughout the summer.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
50°C fast cooling
PM2.5 air filter
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate quick cooling, quiet operation, clean airflow and good value for compact rooms.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for efficient cooling, convertible modes, cleaner air and dependable everyday performance in small spaces.
5. Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Smart Auto Cool, Higher Airflow, 55°C Oper., Crystal Clean, Copper Cond.,8in1 Convertible,2-Way,Powerful Mode,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU12BKY3T,2026 Model,White)
The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling for compact spaces with enhanced comfort and convenience. Its inverter compressor optimises cooling while helping manage energy consumption. The 8-in-1 convertible modes provide flexibility for different weather conditions, while features like Crystal Clean, PM0.1 filtration and a copper condenser improve hygiene and durability. Built for reliable everyday use, it offers consistent performance with quieter operation and easy maintenance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
8-in-1 convertible
PM0.1 air filter
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star efficiency
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate powerful cooling, quiet operation, clean airflow and convenient smart features for everyday comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for flexible cooling, cleaner air, reliable performance and efficient comfort in compact living spaces.
6. Daikin 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide reliable cooling for small rooms with consistent performance and energy efficiency. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on room conditions for enhanced comfort and reduced power consumption. Equipped with a copper condenser and PM2.5 filter, it offers durability and cleaner indoor air. Suitable for everyday use, it combines dependable cooling, quieter operation and low-maintenance performance for long-lasting comfort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
PM2.5 air filter
Copper condenser coil
Reason to avoid
3 Star
Limited smart features
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise consistent cooling, quiet operation, reliable performance and durable build quality for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for dependable cooling, cleaner air, durable construction and efficient inverter performance for daily comfort.
7. Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, white, AR50H12D1LHNNA)
The Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for efficient cooling in compact spaces with intelligent features and reliable performance. Its AI-powered inverter technology optimises cooling while helping reduce energy consumption. Smart Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control and 4-way swing improve convenience and comfort. Built with a durable copper condenser, it delivers consistent cooling, quieter operation and easy maintenance, making it suitable for everyday home use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI smart cooling
Wi-Fi voice control
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate smart controls, effective cooling, quiet operation and energy-efficient performance for everyday home comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for AI-powered cooling, smart connectivity, reliable performance and convenient everyday comfort.
8. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Swing, ice Clean, EEV Precision- Higher Performance Cooling, RAS.G312PCDIBS, White)
The Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling for compact rooms with reliable everyday performance. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling according to room conditions, helping optimise energy use. Features such as 4-way swing, Ice Clean technology and EEV Precision Cooling enhance comfort and convenience. Built with a durable copper condenser, it offers consistent cooling, quieter operation and low-maintenance performance, making it ideal for regular home use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4-way air swing
Ice Clean technology
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise effective cooling, quiet performance, durable build and dependable operation for everyday home comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable cooling, wider airflow, easy maintenance and efficient inverter performance every day.
9. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, 2026 New Star Rated (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 54°C, DG Mode, Ice Clean, Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Installation Check, White, GLS12I3AGGSR)
The Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is built to provide efficient cooling for small rooms with dependable everyday performance. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling according to changing conditions, helping optimise energy consumption. The 6-in-1 convertible modes offer flexible cooling, while features like Ice Clean, Smart 4-Way Swing and Turbo Cool enhance comfort and convenience. Designed for reliable operation, it delivers consistent cooling, quieter performance and easy maintenance throughout the year.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
6-in-1 convertible
Smart 4-way swing
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate fast cooling, quiet operation, flexible modes and reliable performance for everyday home comfort.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for flexible cooling, efficient performance, wider airflow and dependable comfort in compact spaces.
10. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 52°C, Smart 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Installation Check, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWSEA)
The Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling for compact rooms with dependable everyday performance. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling according to room conditions, helping optimise energy consumption. The 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes offer flexibility, while Smart 4-Way Air Swing and Turbo Cool ensure better air distribution and faster cooling. Built with a 100% copper condenser, it delivers reliable performance, quieter operation and easy maintenance throughout the year.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
52°C fast cooling
Smart 4-way swing
Reason to avoid
Small room suitable
3 Star efficiency
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate quick cooling, quiet performance, efficient operation and good value for everyday home use.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for reliable cooling, flexible modes, wider airflow and durable copper construction for everyday comfort.
Best 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC globally
The best 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC delivers efficient cooling, lower energy consumption, quieter operation, durable performance and smart features.
1 ton 3 star inverter split ac 5 star
A 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC offers efficient cooling, energy savings, quieter performance, reliable durability and smart features for compact rooms.
1 ton 3 star inverter split ac in India
The best 1 ton 3 star inverter split ACs in India include models from LG, Daikin, Panasonic, Carrier, Blue Star and Samsung.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC:
- Choose a 1 ton capacity for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. for efficient cooling.
- Check the 3 Star energy rating to balance electricity savings and performance.
- Prefer an inverter compressor for consistent cooling and lower power consumption.
- Look for convertible cooling modes to adjust capacity as required.
- Ensure the AC uses an R32 refrigerant for improved efficiency.
- Select models with 100% copper condenser coils for durability.
- Consider air purification filters for cleaner indoor air.
- Check the noise level for comfortable day and night use.
- Compare the annual energy consumption before buying.
- Review the warranty, installation support, and after-sales service for long-term peace of mind.
3 best features of 1 ton 3 star inverter split AC:
|Product
|Refrigerant
|Voltage
|Annual Energy Consumption
|ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.69 kWh/year
|Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.39 kWh/year
|Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|693.77 kWh/year
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.54 kWh/year
|Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star VarioQool Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.35 kWh/year
|Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.50 kWh/year
|Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|693.45 kWh/year
|Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.24 kWh/year
|Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|R32
|230 V
|694.06 kWh/year
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More