Using AC in the monsoon? Doctors share common health problems linked to prolonged use and how to stay safe

Monsoon has arrived in India. While rains have always been romanticised, they come with their own share of problems, especially if you have to commute to your work every day amid waterlogged roads. But if you stay at home and use an air conditioner (AC) for a long time, you should be aware that the habit comes with its own set of health problems. Air conditioners are safe to use in monsoons when used correctly. (Google Gemini)

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Dr Murtaza S Bagwala, head of emergency medical services at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, listed the most common health problems linked to prolonged AC use during the rainy season.

According to him, during the monsoon, AC provides comfort by reducing humidity and improving indoor air quality. However, using them for an extended period without proper maintenance or sensibly can lead to several health issues.