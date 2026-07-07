Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shares 5 health issues that can leave you feeling constantly tired
It is not just the lifestyle one leads that keeps them constantly tired, underlying health issues can also be a reason, explains Dr Chawla.
As our lifestyles get busier every year, feeling tired has become a part of the daily routine for many. Most of the time, it is the everyday habits that are to be blamed for the situation. But that need not always be the case.
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Taking to Instagram on July 1, Dr Rahul Chawla, AIIMS-trained neurologist, consultant at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and founder of HealthPil.com, explained that the constant fatigue that one feels might be because of underlying health issues that are yet to be diagnosed.
“If you feel tired all the time, even after sleeping for eight hours, it's possible that your body is giving you a warning sign through this constant fatigue that you are ignoring,” he stated. He went on to share five reasons for the same, which are presented as follows.
1. Anaemia
Anaemia is a condition in which the body lacks healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the various tissues. As Dr Chawla explained, “If there is a deficiency of healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin in the body, oxygen reaches the tissues slowly. This can result in constant weakness, fatigue, and exercise intolerance.”
2. Nutritional deficiency
The lack of essential nutrients is a major cause of feeling tired. “Iron and B12 deficiencies do more than just affect oxygen delivery; they also impact nerve function and muscle energy metabolism. This can lead to a feeling of constant exhaustion,” explained the neurologist.
3. Endocrine disturbances
Constant fatigue can also be a symptom of the endocrine system, which is responsible for the production and regulation of hormones, not functioning properly. “This includes conditions like hypothyroidism and diabetes,” noted Dr Chawla. “Since thyroid hormone controls our metabolism, when levels are low, the body’s overall metabolism slows down.”
4. Chronic stress or anxiety
Feeling tired is also linked with mental health. According to the neurologist, “Long-term stress can cause cortisol dysregulation. This keeps the body in a constant ‘alert mode,’ making recovery feel incomplete even after you have rested.”
5. Sleep apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person's breathing repeatedly stops and starts while asleep.
“If you snore loudly, experience repeated interruptions in breathing at night, or do not feel refreshed when you wake up, you might have sleep apnea,” pointed out Dr Chawla. “Even if you are sleeping for eight hours, your brain is not getting quality sleep during that time.”
“Remember, persistent fatigue is a symptom, not a diagnosis. Ignoring it can lead to a late diagnosis of an underlying issue,” he cautioned.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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