Cardiologist explains why more kids in India are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes; shares prevention methods

Diabetes was once considered a condition that primarily affected older adults. Today, however, an increasing number of children in India are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes – a disease that experts say is largely preventable. The rise has been fuelled by changing lifestyles, where convenience often takes precedence over nutrition.

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital, New Delhi, with over 40 years of experience, is drawing attention to a troubling health trend that is becoming increasingly common in India: the rise of Type 2 diabetes among children. In an Instagram video shared on June 19, the cardiologist breaks down the lifestyle and dietary habits that may be driving this surge, while emphasising the importance of early intervention and preventive measures to protect children's long-term health.

Sugary breakfast cereals, packaged snacks, chips, biscuits, and other ultra-processed foods have become staples in many children's diets, while protein, fibre and whole foods take a back seat. Though these options may seem practical and time-saving, consistently relying on them can disrupt a child's metabolism from an early age, setting the stage for long-term health problems.

Diabetes in children Dr Chopra clarifies that while Type 1 diabetes is largely determined by genetic factors, Type 2 diabetes is strongly influenced by lifestyle and dietary habits. He points out that a common misconception is that eating sugar alone causes diabetes, when the reality is far more complex. According to the cardiologist, if a child's diet is consistently high in refined carbohydrates but lacks adequate fibre and protein, those carbohydrates are rapidly broken down into glucose, leading to repeated spikes in blood sugar levels that can.

He explains, “People think diabetes comes from eating direct sugar. That is not true. If your child's entire day is high-carb, low fibre, low protein, that turns into sugar inside the body. Cereal for breakfast, bread or aloo parathas, rice, chapati, packets of chips in the evening, processed snacks. Also very little protein, almost no fibre. Everything ultimately breaks down into glucose. One slice of bread may have about 15 grams of carbs. That is about equal to four teaspoons of sugar in the body. Now imagine two or three slices in the morning and the child has already crossed a sugar load their body can comfortably handle.”

The cost of hidden sugar Children are naturally drawn to foods like flavoured yoghurt, ketchup, breakfast cereals, packaged milkshakes, and biscuits – many of which are marketed as healthy choices but are often packed with hidden sugars. Dr Chopra points out that the growing consumption of these ultra-processed foods has led to children consuming far more sugar than their bodies are designed to handle. Over time, a diet consistently high in sugar and processed foods does not just affect physical health; it can also influence mood, behaviour, emotional regulation, and attention span, potentially shaping a child's overall well-being in ways that extend beyond nutrition alone.

The cardiologist explains, “Children today are consuming far more glucose than their bodies can safely process. When you constantly feed children processed foods and sugar, you don't just affect their body; you affect their mood, behaviour, emotions, and attention span. Many children today are constantly going through blood sugar highs and crashes. One moment hyperactive, next moment irritable, restless, unable to focus. The parents think that the child is difficult. Sometimes the child's biology is simply dysregulated.”

A focus on nutrition since childhood Dr Chopra stresses that the issue has become so concerning that India has introduced national guidelines for diabetes screening in children, reflecting the growing burden of the disease at a younger age. He points out that countries such as Japan and Singapore have long prioritised childhood nutrition through measures ranging from stricter regulations on junk food to carefully planned, balanced school meals. Equally important, children in these countries are educated from an early age about the health risks associated with excessive sugar and ultra-processed foods. According to the cardiologist, India must adopt similarly robust protocols and preventive strategies to safeguard the health of future generations.

He suggests, “What can parents do? First, stop normalising sugary drinks and processed snacks. Second, balance the child's meal properly. Every meal should have protein, fibre, healthy fats, and controlled carbohydrates. And lastly, teach the children to enjoy whole foods early. Fruits, nuts, eggs, home-cooked meals, and protein-rich breakfasts. The goal is not to fear food – it is to build better plates with more protein, more healthy fats, more fibre, and more whole foods.”

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