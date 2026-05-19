11-year-old’s inspiring health journey with Type 1 diabetes, tuberculosis and multiple surgeries wins hearts online

Her health struggles didn’t stop there. Ritika also revealed how her dental health began getting affected, but treatment wasn’t always possible due to her medical condition. During the lockdown, she faced another difficult phase as tuberculosis kept her unwell for nearly eight months before recovery. Just when things seemed to settle, more health complications followed.

“So hi, I am Ritika and my life is a little different from normal,” she begins, opening up about a health journey that started early and has continued through multiple challenges. At just 11 years old, Ritika was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and hyperthyroidism. ‘The hospital became my second home,” she shared, adding that despite ongoing treatments, she managed to complete her studies.

Ritika took to Instagram on May 17 to open up about her struggles in a video, sharing how her life has repeatedly been interrupted by serious medical challenges, hospital visits, and ongoing treatments. (Also read: How did Milind Soman swim Europe-to-Africa at 60? Know all about his health secrets )

Sometimes life doesn’t go as planned, and for 11-year-old Ritika, that truth has shaped much of her childhood . What began as an ordinary journey soon turned into a long and difficult health battle, one that she has been navigating with remarkable strength from a very young age.

'I am not going to stop' “Then I had hyperacidity and gastric issues, and suddenly I had a foot fracture for no reason. Last December, I had open surgery and endoscopy, and even a seizure happened during that time,” she recalled.

Despite everything, her resilience remains unshaken. Recently, she has again been diagnosed with TB, but Ritika says she refuses to give up. “It sounds heavy, but this is life, you have to live it,” she said candidly.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared a message of strength and acceptance rather than defeat. “Someone said, ‘This is life, sometimes happiness, sometimes sadness.’ But one thing is fixed: I am not going to stop. Every day brings a new story,” Ritika said.

How internet reacted Ritika’s video quickly struck an emotional chord with social media users, racking up thousands of likes and comments. Actor Esha Gupta also reacted to the video, writing, “Sending you only positive vibes, thank you for sharing.”

One user wrote, “Girl, you are such an inspiration,” while another added, “God bless you.” Many others echoed similar sentiments, cheering her on with messages like, “You are strong. Go girl,” “Stay strong girl,” and “More power to you girl.”

Several users highlighted how her positivity despite so many challenges served as true motivation. “This is true motivation. Kudos, keep going,” read one comment, while another said, “Strong girl.” Someone else said, “Sending love and healing, sweet girl.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.