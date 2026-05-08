How did Milind Soman swim Europe-to-Africa at 60? Know all about his health secrets

“The Gibraltar crossing is one of the world’s most demanding open-water challenges, shaped by strong and shifting currents, rapidly changing tides, dense international shipping traffic and water temperatures that can dip to a punishing 15°C. This is where the Atlantic crashes into the Mediterranean, creating unpredictable and often brutal conditions. Although accomplished endurance swimmers train specifically for it, decades of disciplined consistency rather than the last-minute push saw me through,” Milind said.

In a May 8 interview with The Indian Express , the actor opened up about completing a challenging 15-km swim across the Strait of Gibraltar from Tarifa in Spain to the Moroccan coast. Holding the Indian flag after emerging from the icy waters, Milind left the internet stunned with his age-defying fitness. He revealed that the crossing is considered one of the toughest open-water swimming challenges in the world because of its unpredictable currents, rapidly changing tides, dense marine traffic and freezing water temperatures that can drop to nearly 15°C.

At 60, Milind Soman continues to redefine fitness goals with his disciplined yet simple lifestyle. The actor and endurance athlete recently completed a remarkable 15-kilometre swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, travelling from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco on May 1, 2026. Sharing glimpses from the achievement on Instagram, Milind described it as a “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful swim” while proudly holding the Indian flag. (Also read: Milind Soman does pull-ups, runs outdoors even in freezing -2°C weather, gives fans major fitness inspiration at 60 )

While the feat itself grabbed attention, what fascinates many is the lifestyle that fuels his incredible stamina and fitness. Rather than relying on extreme diets or complicated workout routines, Milind follows a clean, natural, and consistent approach to health.

He also shared that the swim had been planned since 2017 but faced delays due to weather conditions, marine clearances and the pandemic. Instead of relying on extreme training, the actor credited years of consistent fitness habits, simple bodyweight workouts and a lifestyle centred around seasonal home-cooked meals for helping him complete the feat.

Milind Soman's diet routine In an interview with Pinkvilla, Milind revealed that his diet is centred around simple, wholesome foods that are easy to digest and naturally nourishing. Instead of following fad diets or complicated meal plans, the fitness enthusiast prefers keeping his meals light, seasonal, and balanced.

Milind shared that he starts his mornings with generous portions of fresh seasonal fruits such as papaya, watermelon, or mangoes, depending on availability. If he still feels hungry, he adds cereals, muesli, or dry fruits to his breakfast. For lunch and dinner, he sticks to light home-style meals that usually include rice and vegetables. He also largely avoids non-vegetarian food, explaining that heavier meals can feel difficult to digest and leave the body sluggish.

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