Milind Soman does pull-ups, runs outdoors even in freezing -2°C weather, gives fans major fitness inspiration at 60

Milind Soman has long been a symbol of fitness and discipline, and at 60, he shows no signs of slowing down. Active on social media, he constantly inspires his fans with glimpses of his workouts. His latest post is a testament to his dedication: performing his routine despite freezing temperatures, reminding everyone that true fitness isn't just about age, it's about commitment.

Milind Soman inspires with outdoor workouts in freezing temperatures

In his December 29 Instagram post, Milind shared a video of himself performing a series of exercises in the great outdoors. “In the park! Weather is amazing, -2°C, and such beautiful parks to run in Vienna Happy holidays, everyone! My last long run starts tomorrow, covering around 120km from Vienna to Györ. Fun! Fun! Fun!” he wrote, giving fans a glimpse of his incredible dedication even in freezing temperatures.

In his first post, Milind can be seen performing pull-ups in a park, sporting a blue jacket, short tights, and a pair of sunglasses to shield his eyes from the sun. In the next post, he takes his fitness routine further with a run across the park, showcasing his energy and dedication.

What’s Milind’s simple philosophy for staying fit at 59

Earlier in an August 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, Milind Soman shared his simple fitness philosophy and tips for staying active. On staying fit at 59, he says, “I focus on staying active, hydrating, sleeping well, and eating clean. A calm mind and healthy lifestyle are the best glow-up tools.” He adds that fitness doesn’t require hours, “Even 15–20 minutes a day makes a difference if you stay consistent. Make it non-negotiable, start small, and choose what you enjoy.”

Milind, who started as a model and later made his mark in films, believes confidence comes from taking care of yourself. “Age doesn’t define desirability. It’s about energy, purpose, and showing up authentically,” he says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.