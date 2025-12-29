Nita Ambani shines bright in sparkling pearls and diamond jewels, rocks beautiful lavender saree. See pics, video

Nita Ambani is a true saree aficionado who often turns heads with one breathtaking six-yard drape after another. Known for donning exquisite couture pieces and high-end accessories, she leaves fashion enthusiasts scrambling to take notes. Nita Ambani dazzles in lavender saree with exquisite diamond and pearl accessories. (Instagram/@thediamondtalk)

At a recent event, Nita once again proved her sartorial prowess, gracing the occasion in a stunning lavender saree, perfectly complemented by luxurious diamond and pearl accessories. Let’s decode her look. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s ivory silk saree is stunning, but her Lord Shrinathji pearl necklace steals the show. See pics )

Nita Ambani stuns in lavender saree

Nita Ambani wore a stunning lavender chiffon saree, adorned with broad borders intricately designed with white sequins and zari work that added a subtle yet striking touch of glamour.

She draped the saree gracefully, allowing the pallu to cascade elegantly from her shoulders, perfectly highlighting the craftsmanship. Completing the look, she paired it with a matching, heavily embroidered blouse, creating a sophisticated look.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita’s look without mentioning her exquisite jewellery is impossible. She accessorised her ethnic ensemble with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a distinctive pearl-and-diamond-studded bracelet adorning her wrist, a dazzling statement ring, and striking earrings, each piece adding layers of sparkle and elevating her overall glamorous presence.

Her makeup highlighted her features with dramatic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly brushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a subtle nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a side parting and a delicate black bindi adorning her forehead, she perfectly completed her glamorous look.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, is best known for heading the Reliance Foundation and founding the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is married to Mukesh Ambani and is the proud mother of three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant.