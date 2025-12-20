Nita Ambani makes a graceful appearance in classic Kanjivaram saree paired with giant gold earrings at annual day event

Nita Ambani attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day in Mumbai on Friday night, and true to her signature style, she turned heads in a stunning saree. The Reliance Foundation chairperson’s love for elegant, heritage six yards is no secret, and no matter the occasion, she always serves major saree goals. Her latest appearance was no different as she stepped out in yet another graceful drape, paired with statement jewellery. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani is the star of the night in a red saree and blinding pearl-diamond jewels to attend annual day function ) Nita Ambani stuns in elegant Kanjivaram saree at annual school day in Mumbai. (Instagram/@yogenshah_s)

Nita Ambani stuns in Kanjivaram saree

For the event, Nita chose a classic Kanjivaram silk saree in a stunning ivory-gold shade. The saree features all-over golden zari buta motifs that add a touch of regal elegance. Accentuated with a broad red and gold zari border, the drape is finished with a traditional floral motif pallu, creating a beautiful blend of colour and heritage.

The rich ivory-gold base paired with vibrant red accents highlights the intricate craftsmanship, while the ornate pallu reflects the timeless charm of traditional Indian weaving. She paired the saree with a matching red blouse and draped it in a classic style, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulders.

How she styled her look

Talking about Nita Ambani’s look without mentioning her jewellery is simply impossible. She elevated the ensemble with opulent gold jewels, including oversized statement stud earrings, a long necklace, and bangles stacked on her wrist, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

Her makeup was kept elegant with defined brows, a stroke of kajal, winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a bold red lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses in a middle-parted bun adorned with white gajra flowers, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous look.