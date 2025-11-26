Nita Ambani in simple floral co-ord set celebrates former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s birthday at Antilia. Watch

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani recently celebrated former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s birthday at her lavish residence, Antilia. In a video shared by the Instagram account Ambani Update, Nita is seen warmly clapping and joining in as Jhulan cuts her birthday cake. For the occasion, she opted for a relaxed and easy-breezy co-ord set, quite a refreshing shift from her usual glamorous looks. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit and pick up some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines in rare Golconda diamonds and Tarun Tahiliani's Jamevaar saree at Gir’s Shiva temple inauguration ) Nita Ambani stuns in relaxed co-ord set for Jhulan Goswami's birthday celebration. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani rocks stylish floral co-ord set

Nita Ambani, who usually gravitates towards elegant sarees or glamorous ethnic ensembles, switched gears for the celebration and slipped into her ultra-relaxed avatar. She opted for a breezy co-ord set crafted from soft, breathable silk, a perfect choice for a laid-back look.

The outfit featured a full-sleeved white shirt with a collared neckline, button-down detailing, and an easy, fluid silhouette. What truly elevated the look was the vibrant floral print in refreshing shades of green, pink, and red, standing out beautifully against the ivory and adding just the right hint of glam. She paired the shirt with matching relaxed-fit pants, creating a cohesive monochrome look.

Completing the look with simple flats, minimal makeup, and her luscious hair tied back into a neat low ponytail, Nita proved once again that understated style can be just as striking as full-blown glam.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, widely recognised for leading the Reliance Foundation and founding the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is married to Mukesh Ambani and is the mother of three, Isha, Akash, and Anant. Alongside her work in education and social impact, she is also a devoted patron of the arts and an avid art collector.