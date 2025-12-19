Nita Ambani is the star of the night in a red saree and blinding pearl-diamond jewels to attend annual day function

Nita Ambani attended the annual day at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Thursday night. For the occasion, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore a stunning red saree, which she bedazzled with statement-making jewels. Let's decode what Nita wore. Nita Ambani attends the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day. (Instagram)

The dazzling red saree

Nita Ambani's love for traditional silhouettes is well known. The entrepreneur often pulls out exquisite drapes from her personal collection to wear at special occasions. Last night, she impressed with her sartorial choices once again as she picked a striking, eye-catching red-coloured saree to attend the annual function.

The chiffon saree comes in a deep red shade, adding a touch of sensual femininity to the ensemble. It features shimmering, intricate sequin embellishment throughout the drape and detailed embroidery on the pallu. Nita Ambani wore the drape traditionally with neat pleats on the front and the pallu draped on the shoulder, falling elegantly in a floor-grazing hem length.

She paired the six yards of elegance with a matching red blouse featuring a deep U-neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem length, a fitted silhouette, and detailed sequin and thread embroidery.

The eye-catching jewels

The standout element, as always, from Nita Ambani's attire last night was the jewels from her personal collection. This time, she styled the red saree look with a triple-string pearl necklace, impressive diamond-adorned earrings, red bangles, kadhas decked with diamonds, and a ring with a massive centre stone.

For her tresses, Nita Ambani chose to leave them loose, styled in a side parting and defined with soft, blowout waves. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, muted brown eyeshadow, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

Apart from Nita Ambani, the annual function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School was attended by several other celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, and others.