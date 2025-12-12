Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dazzle in stunning outfits at Prithvi, Aadiya and Krishna's annual day

Nita Ambani attended her grandkids Prithvi, Aadiya, and Krishna's annual day, along with her daughter, Isha Ambani. A fan page shared pictures from the special moment, in which Nita Ambani can be seen cheering for the kids and dancing with them, while Isha can be seen giving a speech. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani attend Prithvi, Aadiya and Krishna's annual day.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson chose a blue suit set from her personal collection to wear on the special occasion. As for Isha, she wore a gorgeous pink, check-printed ensemble. Let's decode their looks:

What did Nita Ambani wear?

Nita Ambani's blue suit features a knee-length tunic kurta, flared palazzo pants, and a dupatta decked with gota patti work, gota buti embroidery, floral work on the sleeves and borders, and white Bandhani work on a deep blue backdrop.

The tunic kurta features a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a flared, relaxed silhouette, and a knee-length hem. She wore it with matching pants that had a flared fit, and a dupatta that Nita draped elegantly over her shoulder.

For jewellery, she picked exquisite pieces from her personal collection, including a necklace, kadhas, rings, and drop earrings. With her tresses left loose, she chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, a bindi, glossy pink lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

Isha Ambani's pink-coded look

For her kids' annual day, Isha Ambani looked elegant in a chic blouse and pants set featuring white and pink check patterns. While the top features a collared neckline, front button closures, half-length sleeves, and a figure-skimming fit, the flared bottoms are characterised by a high-ankle hem length and a high-rise waist.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with nude-coloured flats and dainty earrings. As for her tresses, she chose a centre-parted, loose style with soft waves. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, rosy-tinted cheeks, glossy lipstick, and a beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani is a parent to twins Aadiya and Krishna, and Prithvi is Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani's son.