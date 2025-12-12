Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dazzle in stunning outfits at Prithvi, Aadiya and Krishna's annual day
At her grandkids' annual day, Nita Ambani sported a fashionable blue suit adorned with embroidery, while Isha Ambani chose a trendy pink check ensemble.
Nita Ambani attended her grandkids Prithvi, Aadiya, and Krishna's annual day, along with her daughter, Isha Ambani. A fan page shared pictures from the special moment, in which Nita Ambani can be seen cheering for the kids and dancing with them, while Isha can be seen giving a speech.
The Reliance Foundation chairperson chose a blue suit set from her personal collection to wear on the special occasion. As for Isha, she wore a gorgeous pink, check-printed ensemble. Let's decode their looks:
What did Nita Ambani wear?
Nita Ambani's blue suit features a knee-length tunic kurta, flared palazzo pants, and a dupatta decked with gota patti work, gota buti embroidery, floral work on the sleeves and borders, and white Bandhani work on a deep blue backdrop.
The tunic kurta features a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a flared, relaxed silhouette, and a knee-length hem. She wore it with matching pants that had a flared fit, and a dupatta that Nita draped elegantly over her shoulder.
For jewellery, she picked exquisite pieces from her personal collection, including a necklace, kadhas, rings, and drop earrings. With her tresses left loose, she chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, a bindi, glossy pink lip shade, and blushed cheeks.
Isha Ambani's pink-coded look
For her kids' annual day, Isha Ambani looked elegant in a chic blouse and pants set featuring white and pink check patterns. While the top features a collared neckline, front button closures, half-length sleeves, and a figure-skimming fit, the flared bottoms are characterised by a high-ankle hem length and a high-rise waist.
Isha accessorised the ensemble with nude-coloured flats and dainty earrings. As for her tresses, she chose a centre-parted, loose style with soft waves. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, rosy-tinted cheeks, glossy lipstick, and a beaming highlighter.
Meanwhile, Isha Ambani is a parent to twins Aadiya and Krishna, and Prithvi is Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani's son.
