Isha Ambani unlocks a fashion trend with new look: Hang your perfume bottle clutch on your purse

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff has shared stunning new pictures of heiress and businesswoman Isha Ambani on Instagram. The photos show Isha decked in a pristine white outfit, ready for a day out. Isha Ambani rocked an angelic white look for an outing on Tuesday.

Isha stuns in white

Isha, daughter of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, wore a silk white shirt with golden buttons and a golden belt. She also wore a white skirt with golden embroidery. The two pieces were custom made by Manish Malhotra.

She paired the outfit with a peculiar but beautiful Chanel bag combo. It included a golden tufted, tiny bag and a clutch in the shape of Chanel No.5 perfume. She held the two bags tightly in her fist by golden chains.

Isha finished the look with her dark hair style in loose waves and minimal makeup.

Anaita gave the details of her looks: Steppin out! Isha in a @swadesh_online fabrics look, custom created by @manishmalhotraworld Belt @birdhichand Styling @anaitashroffadajania Photos @saranggupta Makeup @tanvichemburkar Hair @mikedesir Styling assistants @gupta_eshaaa @ali.by.ali Makeup assistant @shreeyasalvi_"

Fans praised the classy look on Isha. “Beautiful, classic look!,” read a comment. “Isha looks FAB,” wrote another. “Uff , what excellency in your vision @anaitashroffadajania . Best of East blending west .,” wrote a person.

About the Swadesh fabric

The fabric of Isha's outfit was from Swadesh, the flagship store for which was recently launched in Mumbai.

On December 5, Mumbai’s Swadesh flagship store at the Eros Building hosted a festive celebration honouring India’s traditional artists and artisans. Nita Ambani led the evening, draped in a peacock-blue Banarasi saree woven using the historic kadhua technique, featuring delicate meena motifs and complemented by heritage jewellery.

The event also saw a bunch of Bollywood celebs in attendance, turning the gathering into a glamorous showcase of craft, culture, and community. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh and many more celebs.