Isha Ambani looks radiant in 4 lakh green mini dress as she steps out in one of her most glamorous looks yet. See pics

Isha Ambani never misses when it comes to fashion, be it traditional wear or statement dresses, she always turns it into high fashion. Known for wearing some of the rarest couture pieces in the world, she often steps out in creations so exclusive that only a select few collectors ever lay their hands on them. Isha Ambani stuns in green Saint Laurent dress and glam accessories. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Her latest look was no different as she slipped into a stunning green dress, serving major style inspiration yet again. Let's break it down and take some serious fashion notes.

How much does Isha's green dress cost?

Isha stepped away from her usual traditional and casual fits and slipped straight into full-glam mode for her latest appearance. She lit up the room in a striking, bright green dress crafted from luxurious silk. Her dress features a round neckline, beautifully structured shoulders that lend a sharp and defined silhouette, long fitted sleeves, and a chic mini hemline that adds the perfect hint of playfulness.

And if you’re swooning over her look and wondering what it costs, well, prepare yourself. This stunning piece is from the shelves of Saint Laurent, and carries a price tag of $4,550, which roughly translates to a whopping ₹4,09,105.

How she styled her look

Assisted by fashion stylist Dani Michelle, Isha accessorised her look with netted stockings. She carried a golden mini heart-shaped evening minaudière crafted in brass and paired it with suede slingbacks that softened the look in the most refined way. Around her wrist sat a stack of golden bracelets that added an extra touch of sparkle.

With the help of makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Isha got decked up in smoky eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Mike Desir, Isha styled her luscious black tresses into soft curls and left them loose in a side parting, perfectly rounding off her glam look.