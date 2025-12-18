Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attend Aaradhya’s school annual day function together. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan came together on Thursday to attend the annual day function at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya is a student. Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, also joined the family shortly after they arrived. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan attended their daughter Aaradhya's school event

Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya attends Aaradhya's Annual Day

Videos from the event that surfaced online showed Amitabh Bachchan dressed in a sharp black suit and blazer, while Abhishek opted for blue casuals. Aishwarya looked elegant in a black outfit paired with an elaborate Banarasi dupatta. Abhishek and Aishwarya were also seen briefly engaged in a conversation as they arrived at the venue, appearing to discuss coordinating the family’s arrival. A few moments later, Aishwarya’s mother joined them, after which the family was seen entering the venue together.

The family gathering was centred around Aaradhya, who is a student at the school, and marked a rare public appearance of the Bachchans together amid ongoing speculation surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship.

Abhishek addresses rumours around their marriage

In a recent interview, Abhishek spoke about whether Aaradhya is aware of the rumours surrounding her parents. He said, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and went on to collaborate on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. They got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Over the years, the couple has largely maintained privacy around their personal lives, choosing to address rumours only occasionally.