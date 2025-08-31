Tara Sutaria for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Veer Pahariya chose Kanjivaram saree with pearls worth over 4 lakh

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations unfold with great pomp and fervour, spanning ten days. While the occasion is rooted in devotion to worship ‘Bappa’, it also sets the stage for ethnic fashion as celebrities wear their finest traditional wear to celebrate the festival, serving as a stylebook for fashion enthusiasts. Tara Sutaria posed with Veer Pahariya in the new pictures she shared on her Instagram for Ganesh Chaturthi's look.(PC: IG/@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria was among the stars who shared her Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 look with her fans on social media, posing with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. Although the couple has been spotted in public, Tara posted with Veer, making this the first official social media debut, their first hard launch. For the festival, Tara wore designer Tarun Tahiliani's tissue Kanjivaram saree.

Let’s take a look at how she styled the ensemble, perfecting the festive grace with the help of elegant styling.

More about the look

The ethereal champagne gold saree is priced around Rs. 4,39,900 on the brand's official website. The attention to detail in this saree is immaculate, as it includes intricate pearl work at the pallu and an aari border. One of the hallmarks of a head-turning ethnic look is definitely the details, and this saree lives up to that. The aari border, upon an even closer look, features very heavy work, like floral threadwork, patterns with studded sequins.

And as for the festive styling, all the checkboxes are met as Tara adorned the saree with polki choker necklace, chunky gold bangles and jhumka (talk about being regally bejewelled!) For the cherry on top, she tucked a jasmine gajra in a sleek back bun, pulling the look together well.

If the saree's intricate detailing is doing the heavy lifting for this ethnic look, then her soft, dewy makeup with a classy pearl-shaped bindi adds just the right amount of much-needed desi grace.

The tissue saree is priced at around 4 lakhs 39 thousand rupees on the official Tarun Tahiliani website. (PC: taruntahiliani.com)

Veer Pahariya's style

Veer Pahariya's ethnic look is, however, much pared down in contrast to the opulent and show-stopping look Tara served. Instead, Veer went for a plain white Sherwani, devoid of any craftsmanship or details. While minimalism is all the rage nowadays, it often comes across as underdressed.

On her work front

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's thriller film Apurva in 2023. Previously, she appeared in films like Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti 2, Tadap, and Marjaavaan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Recently, on July 17, she was also featured in AP Dhillon's music video for Thodi Si Daaru. Beyond films, she was also seen as the showstopper at India Couture Week this year in Delhi, walking the ramp in a gown for Rose Room by Isha Jajodia.

