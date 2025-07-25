Showstopper Tara Sutaria turns into modern day princess in golden gown at India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi. See pics

Tara Sutaria walked for Rose Room by Isha Jajodia on day 2 of India Couture Week. The actor wore a fairytale-esque gown, carrying the golden ensemble with regal grace. Let's take a closer look at this outfit to decode how the look integrated modern glam with vintage silhouette in equal measure. Tara Sutaria stuns in a champagne coloured gown at the India Couture Week. (PC: IG/@anchalsethofficial)

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya blow kisses at each other at Delhi event; she reacts to dating rumours: ‘I won't be able to…'

More about the outfit

The gown embraced a light, feminine aesthetic from head to toe. The voluminous skirt flared out from the waistline of the fitted bodice, which featured delicate lacework, one of the signature features of romantic, vintage styles. The structured golden corset bodice included fine craftsmanship of metallic threadwork, capturing intricate floral and vine-inspired designs.

To top it off, she wore a champagne-toned pearl necklace that added a regal finish to the look. Her hair and makeup also followed the romantic theme, soft glam makeup with blush as the hero product, and middle-parted, bouncy curls that framed her face like a dream. The silhouette, especially, is very reminiscent of a fairytale princess's gowns, with the flowing, floor-grazing skirt and structured waist.

Tara Sutaria's work front

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's thriller film Apurva in 2023. Previously, she appeared in films like Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti 2, Tadap, and Marjaavaan. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Recently, on July 17, she was also featured in AP Dhillon's music video for Thodi Si Daaru.