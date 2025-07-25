Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya blow kisses at each other at Delhi event; she reacts to dating rumours: ‘I won't be able to…'

Actor Tara Sutaria and her rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya blew each other kisses as she walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi. Tara walked the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia. In a clip which emerged online, Tara was seen wearing an ivory-gold corset gown. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya attended the India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya blow each other kisses at each other

It featured a heavily embellished bodice and a flared lace skirt. She opted for nude makeup and a statement diamond necklace. As she smiled and walked on the ramp, Tara waved at someone before blowing a kiss to Veer, who immediately reciprocated the gesture.

Fans react to Tara and Veer's gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Such a step up for Tara." A comment read, "New couple alert!" A person wrote, "Hope she is not betrayed this time." An Instagram user commented, "It looks like a build-up to a project... suddenly, so easily going public with relationship feels unreal for celeb couples."

What Tara said about dating Veer

Ever since there were rumours about Tara and Veer dating each other, fans have been reacting. From sweet comments to twinning at the airport, the rumoured couple has captured attention online. Speaking with news agency ANI at the event, Tara responded to the social media buzz. Reacting to all the fan love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online."

But when asked directly if she was dating Veer Pahariya, Tara chose to stay tight-lipped, saying, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment." The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru on July 21. Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

All about Tara and Veer's

Speculation was further fueled when Tara and Veer were spotted together at the Mumbai airport earlier on Thursday. The two were seen arriving at the airport in the same car, with Veer stepping out first to hold the door for Tara. Both were dressed in white, with Tara in white shorts and a blazer paired with a black top, and Veer in a white shirt and trousers. The two didn't pose for photos but were seen walking closely together, adding to the relationship chatter.

Tara and Veer's projects

Tara has recently been seen in music videos, including Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023). Tara hasn't announced her next movie project yet.

Veer Pahariya recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.