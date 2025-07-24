Tara Sutaria twins in white with Veer Pahariya in first appearance after making their relationship Insta official. Watch

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted together following what seemed to be a dinner date. However, recently, their flirty social media exchange had fans convinced they were in a relationship. Now, the rumoured lovebirds have made their first public appearance together as they left Mumbai. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya twins in white.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria spotted at airport together

On Thursday, Tara and Veer were spotted arriving at the airport in the same car. Veer held the door for Tara as she stepped out. The two were seen twinning in white. While Tara wore white shorts and a matching blazer with a black top, Veer was seen in a white shirt and trousers. The two didn’t pose for the paparazzi, but as they made their way inside the airport, they were seen holding each other close.

This comes just a few days after their flirty social media exchange. On July 21, Tara shared some sizzling pictures with AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru. What caught everyone’s attention was Veer’s comment. He wrote, “My,” with a star and red heart emoji. Tara responded with, “Mine,” adding an evil eye and red heart emoji. The response sent the internet into a frenzy and seemingly confirmed their relationship.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya dating rumours

Rumours of their relationship began when Veer and Tara were spotted together after a dinner date in March. Their joint appearance as showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 only fuelled the speculation. In June, the two were seemingly vacationing together in Italy. They shared pictures on their individual Instagram stories, and fans were quick to spot the identical locations.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s recent work

Veer made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force in January 2025, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The film collected ₹149 crore worldwide at the box office. Since then, the actor hasn’t announced any new projects.

Tara, meanwhile, has been busy with music videos. Before her chemistry with AP Dhillon in Thodi Si Daaru became the talk of the town, she impressed fans with her pairing with Ishaan Khatter in the song Pyaar Aata Hai in March this year. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023) and has yet to announce her next project.