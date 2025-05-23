Tara Sutaria dares to bare it all in new Instagram pic, fans say it is ‘too hot to handle’

Actor Tara Sutaria is setting Instagram on fire -- quite literally, draped in nothing but a white curtain. The actor has gone all-out bold in her latest photograph, where she is draped in a white curtain covering her curves. And fans are losing their cool over the sizzling shot. Also read: Tara Sutaria confirms she is single, shares romantic post on IG on hoping to find love soon: ‘Perhaps one day…' Late Thursday, Tara took to Instagram to share a striking black-and-white photo.(Instagram)

Tara Sutaria drops pic on Instagram

Late Thursday, Tara took to Instagram to share a striking black-and-white photo. In the image, she’s seen with her back to the camera, wrapped in a sheer drape -- and wearing nothing underneath. The image is posted with soothing tunes of Norah Jones playing in the background.

She credited photographer Rohan Shrestha for clicking the shot, revealing that the picture was clicked during one quiet afternoon at her home in Mumbai.

Posting the image, Tara wrote, “Afternoons at home with my darling friend @rohanshrestha spent creating.. draping.. and feeling nostalgic and inspired by 90’s grainy black and white”.

Fans react

The image is generating a frenzy on social media, with social media users buzzing about its sultry vibe. In fact, Tara’s got everyone saying the same thing: this look is officially too hot to handle.

“Wow,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “That's the reason the temperature is raising higher”.

Many wrote “beautiful” and “Too hot to handle”. “Wow so hot and beautiful,” read one comment, with one reading, “Sensuous sexy”.

“Such a Tara Didi 90's is the best world,” shared one social media user. Another wrote, “@tarasutaria you are looking absolutely magnificent my love”.

More about Tara

Tara has recently made headlines for her personal life, particularly her past relationship with Aadar Jain. On the work front, Tara was last OTT project, Apurva.. She was most recently seen in a song video opposite Ishaan Khatter. She is now gearing up for her next project, Awarapan 2, a sequel to the 2007 hit, where she will showcase her acting prowess alongside Emraan Hashmi.