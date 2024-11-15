Tara Sutaria confirms she is single, shares romantic post on IG on hoping to find love soon: ‘Perhaps one day…'

Following her split from Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria's personal life has been under intense scrutiny, with rumours circulating that she is now romantically involved with Arunoday Singh. However, Tara has clarified that she is currently single and remains optimistic about finding love in the future. Also read: Tara Sutaria rubbishes dating rumours with Arunoday Singh: I am single Tara Sutaria is yet to announce her next film project.(Instagram/@tarasutaria)

Insta update

The actor took to Instagram Stories to confirm that she is single with a post about finding love someday. She reposted a clip of an elderly couple sitting in a restaurant, getting romantic.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Oh to be in love... To have your fella play with your hair...To do nothing but gaze at the ceiling together... Perhaps one day... Someday". Since it was a Story, the post is not visible right now. However, screenshots of the same have surfaced on social media.

Tara's Insta story.

More about her personal life

The 28-year-old’s personal life has been in the news for some time now. Since the start of the year, there has been buzz about Tara dating actor Arunoday Singh. Refuting buzz of the two being in a relationship, Tara in an interview to Hindustan Times, said, “Arunoday is a dear friend of mine and I am single”. According to reports, Tara and 41-year-old Arunoday have been in a relationship for the past one-and-a-half years.

In 2020, after dating for a couple of years, Tara officially made her relationship with Aadar Jain official. Her break-up with Aadar in 2023 also hit the headlines. Later that year, she confirmed her relationship status in an interview.

“I’m not in a relationship,” the actor, who was also seen in Ek Villain Returns (2022), told News18. Tara Sutaria also spoke about how she and her parents have learnt to turn a blind eye to dating rumours. The actor said, “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released.”

On the work front, she was last OTT project, Apurva. She is yet to announce her next film.