 Aadar Jain 'likes' comment linking him with ex Tara Sutaria after engagement with Alekha Advani. Reddit calls it 'crazy'
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
Aadar Jain ‘likes’ comment linking him with ex Tara Sutaria after engagement with Alekha Advani. Reddit calls it ‘crazy’

Sep 03, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Some Reddit users are predicting an 'it was a mistake' clarification from Aadar Jain after he seemingly 'liked' a comment about his ex Tara Sutaria and him.

Aadar Jain is now engaged to entrepreneur Alekha Advani. A day after he shared beautiful pictures from his beach proposal, a Reddit post on him 'liking' a comment about his ex girlfriend, actor Tara Sutaria, is getting a lot of traction. Also read: Aadar Jain gets engaged to Alekha Advani, shares pics from beach proposal; cousin Kareena Kapoor blesses them

Tara Sutaria confirmed her breakup with Aadar Jain in November 2023; Aadar made his relationship with Alekha Advani official around the same time.
What comment did Aadar Jain like?

The post said, "Aadar Jain liking this comment about Tara Sutaria on his proposal post with Alekha is crazy (crying and laughing emojis). I don’t get it? Is it some kind of mistake, I find this hilarious."

A person commented on his proposal post, "Could have been best couple, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain." A screenshot of the comment section of Aadar's post showed that the actor himself 'liked' this comment. 

Reacting to which, a Redditor wrote, “He (Aadar) is probably trying to be funny.” A second commented, "Could it be that he is liking every comment under the post?! Like he's expecting people to congratulate?! Koi nahi kal koi news mein aa jayega - clarification. 'It was a mistake'. Someone also said, “He must have employed a social media manager and the brief was 'like every comment'.”

More about Aadar and Alekha's relationship

Tara had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023. Aadar took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his engagement with girlfriend Alekha. The actor, who is the son of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, was seen going down on one knee to propose marriage to Alekha, who is the founder of Way Well that curates wellness events, workshops and interactive sessions.

Check out their dreamy beach proposal pictures:

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. Before that they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by his cousin, actor Kareena Kapoor and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

