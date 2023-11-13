Aadar Jain makes it official with Alekha Advani, Reddit digs up old pic of her ‘third wheeling’ him and Tara

Aadar Jain has now made it Instagram official with Alekha Advani. The actor tagged Alekha in a new post, where both of them were seen holding hands. Aadar was previously dating actor Tara Sutaria, but the duo recently parted ways. Meanwhile, a new post has surfaced on Reddit where Alekha wrote about 'third wheeling' Aadar and Tara when they were together. (Also read: Aadar Jain walks hand in hand with mystery woman after split with Tara Sutaria, fans wonder if she is his new girlfriend) Aadar Jain was previously dating actor Tara Sutaria.

Aadar's Instagram post

On Monday, Aadar posted a sweet picture on his Instagram account, where he was seen holding Alekha's hand. In the caption, he wrote, "Light of my life (red heart emoticon)." Speculations arose when he was seen with her at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's recent Diwali bash. Both of them walked hand in hand as they headed to Kareena's residence. He was in a short black kurta and white pyjama while she opted for a shimmery cream co-ord set paired with a choker necklace and matching heels. She smiled as they posed for the paparazzi.

Reddit post of Aadar, Alekha and Tara

Meanwhile, Reddit came up with a throwback post which saw Alekha mentioning Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain in an old Instagram Story. Alekha had shared a selfie along with Aadar and Tara from the time they were dating, and wrote in the caption, "Always the third wheel." Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had made their relationship official in 2020 after dating for a couple of years.

More details

Earlier, amid breakup reports between Aadar and Tara, the Student of the Year 2 actor had shared a cryptic post with a number of her pictures which were accompanied by the caption, "The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything."

Alekha Advani is the founder of Way Well, which is a Mumbai-based community which is dedicated to curating wellness events, workshops, sessions, and retreats. She is a graduate from Cornell Hotel School, New York, where she earned a degree in Hotel Administration. Her Instagram account is followed by many Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON