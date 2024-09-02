Aadar Jain gets engaged to Alekha Advani, shares pics from beach proposal; cousin Kareena Kapoor blesses them

‘My best friend and now my forever'

He wrote in his caption for Alekha, "My first crush, my best friend and now, my forever (ring and heart eyes emojis)." Aadar, who earlier dated actor Tara Sutaria, twinned in white with Alekha in the proposal photos.

The two almost shared a kiss as he picked her up in his arms in one the pictures taken at the romantic beach proposal. She also went down on her knees as he put a ring on her finger.

Aadar went all out to ask Alekha to marry her – a huge LED decoration with 'Marry me' lights as well as heart shaped lights on sand with rose petals were seen in the photos.

See all the beautiful photos from Aadar's sunset proposal:

‘Soooooo beautiful’

Kareena Kapoor commented on his post, "Yayyyyyyyy. Mehendi laga ke rakhna …doli saja ke rakhna (Song from the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)…" Karisma said, "Congratulations you both." Ananya commented, "Congratulations!!!!! Soooooo beautiful..."

More about Alekha

Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together and described her as the 'light of his life'. Before that they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Alekha had made her first public appearance with Aadar at Kareena's party in 2023.

Alekha is the founder of Way Well that curates wellness events, workshops and interactive sessions. According to Way Well's website, Alekha 'graduated from Cornell Hotel School in 2016 and spent two years as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles, and three years in an Operations focused role in Soho House in Mumbai'.