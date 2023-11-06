Tara Sutaria confirms breakup with Aadar Jain, says she is single; jokes about parents' reaction to her dating rumours

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain made their relationship official in 2020 after dating for a couple of years. In a new interview with News18, Tara has for the first time spoken about her breakup with Aadar. The actor also opened up about how she and her parents respond to rumours of her dating co-actors. Tara also joked about how she was once linked with three people in a week. Also read: Aadar Jain talks about celebrities hiding their relationships Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain at Mumbai airport: (File Photo/ Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria says she is single

“I’m not in a relationship,” the actor, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns (2022), told News18. Tara Sutaria also spoke about how she and her parents have learnt to turn a blind eye to dating rumours.

The actor said, “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released.”

Tara Sutaria on dating rumours

Tara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, also recalled, when she was linked with a number of people in a span of a week and it amused her. The actor said 'it’s damn exciting' as she talked about what people wrote about her. She added it was 'damn cool' and she wished she was that cool in real life.

Tara also said that she wishes she was actually with 'all these people in real life', adding none of these rumours are true. She recalled there was one week when she was 'paired with three different people'. She said her reaction was – 'Wow, this is too good!’

Earlier this year, it was reported that Tara had parted ways with Aadar. She had shared a cryptic post in January among breakup rumours. She had posted a couple of photos in which she was seen at a candle-lit dinner table. These photos were accompanied by the caption, "The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything."

