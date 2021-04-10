IND USA
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria often shower love on each other's social media pages.
Aadar Jain talks about celebrities hiding their relationships, says 'you can’t do what other people do'

  • Actor Aadar Jain opened about his relationship with Tara Sutaria only recently. He now talks about celebrities hiding their relationship.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 09:45 AM IST

Actor Aadar Jain, who made his digital debut with Hello Charlie, is often seen with girlfriend Tara Sutaria. While he has been talking about her openly now, he has said that opening up about one's relationship should be a personal choice, with no peer pressure affecting the decision.

Aadar and Tara have never shied away from showering love on each other on social media. However, they did not talk about their relationship, until very recently.

Commenting on celebrities who choose to hide their relationships, and those who flaunt theirs, Aadar told Zoom in an interview, "Everyone is different, so you can’t do what other people do. They have their own personal choices. If they want to hide something, they have their own personal reasons for it. If they want to talk about something that’s their own choice, but there’s no pressure that because some people are doing it, you have to do it.”

Aadar had opened up about Tara in an interview with Hindustan Times and said last month, "Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it."

Tara made the relationship Instagram-official back in August 2020. The actor shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

