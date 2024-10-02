Tara Sutaria rubbishes dating rumours with Arunoday Singh: I am single

Actor Tara Sutaria has finally ended her long silence on dating rumours with actor Arunoday Singh. Refuting buzz of the two being in a relationship, Sutaria tells us, “Arunoday is a dear friend of mine and I am single.” Tara Sutaria says she is not dating Arunoday Singh.

According to reports, Sutaria and 41-year-old Singh have been in a relationship for the past one-and-a-half years. The 28-year-old’s personal life has been in the news for some time now. Her break-up with actor Aadar Jain in 2023 had also hit headlines.

While speaking at the sidelines of a beauty event in the Capital, Sutaria says that she doesn’t get overwhelmed by the public scrutiny on her private life: “I think it’s so much simpler than what other actors make it out to be. If you want to do anything, if you believe in it and if you want to stay true to yourself, it’s very simple. Just stay true to yourself. Both my twin sister (Pia) and I have always prioritised things that were personal to us since we were little. Now, too, even if I am busier than I have ever been, that is what always matters.”

On the work front, Sutaria is said to be a part of K.G.F. actor Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic.

Refusing to confirm the reports, she adds, “There is something exciting coming up, for which we are shooting now. I can’t talk about it. It’s something I have never done before and it’s the kind of work every actor dreams about.”