What happened during Clavicular’s Miami nightclub fight? Lookmaxxing streamer briefly detained by police

According to Dexerto , the trouble reportedly started inside the nightclub after another man allegedly took Peters’ hat. Videos shared on X appear to show the shirtless streamer confronting the man before pushing and slapping him while others nearby tried to break up the argument.

As of July 25, no criminal case under Peters’ name was listed in public Miami-Dade records, and neither police nor the nightclub had announced any charges linked to the incident.

The incident led to online speculation that he had been arrested. However, the videos available so far do not show him being handcuffed or taken away for booking.

Lookmaxxing streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was briefly detained by police after a fight outside a Miami nightclub on July 25. Videos from the scene show Peters being pinned to the ground before police officers stepped in to separate everyone involved.

The confrontation did not end there. The dispute moved outside the venue, where several people became involved. What began as an argument soon turned into a physical struggle, with multiple people trying to control the situation before police officers arrived.

Police detain Clavicular A video shared by Clavicular’s friend, Drago, appears to show two men believed to be nightclub security guards trying to restrain the streamer outside the venue. One of them wrestles Peters to the ground and holds him in a headlock while Drago repeatedly attempts to pull the man away.

Police officers later reached the scene and separated those involved. Another video appears to show Peters sitting in the back of a police SUV, leading many online to believe he had been arrested.

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However, the footage does not show officers placing him in handcuffs or taking him for booking. Posts reviewed on X claimed that police responded to the fight but did not make any arrests.

Public Miami-Dade court records also did not show a new criminal case under Clavicular’s name as of July 25. Based on the available information, the interaction appears to have been a temporary detention while officers investigated what had happened.

Clavicular breaks silence Drago questioned whether the security guards had the right to hold Clavicular, writing on X, “Citizens arrest my a.”**

Clavicular later thanked his friend for trying to help during the incident. He wrote on X, “Drago is my right hand man, absolute legend. W Drago.”