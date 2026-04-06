Clavicular opening a streamer-first club in Miami, gets backing from Wack 100

Wack 100 and Clavicular are in talks about opening a streamer first nightclub in Miami – a club where streamers will be permitted to stream. The hip hop manager claimed that he “got” a streamer club called cub stream. Influencer Clavicular (Clavicular Instagram )

“Going to be the first club where you can come in, stream, and it's permitted,” Wack 100 said on an episode of podcast No Jumper where he was a guest on March 29, Sunday.

Wack confirmed that the nightclub will be welcoming streamers and they will not have to conceal their cameras while entering. The duo has been working on the project after the streamer was banned from several nightclubs due to streaming, which is a prohibited activity. Wack also confirmed to have gotten the bans lifted.

Clavicular's past record Braden Eric Peters, who goes by the name of Clavicular, lives in Florida and was arrested by the police last month after an alleged misdemeanor battery and mal intentions to commit battery prior to the arrest. The case also involved a 19- year-old woman in Kissimmee, Florida. Clavicular was released last week after being booked into the Broward county jail.

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24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz, has an active warrant for her arrest. She is suspected to have fought the 19-year old after allegedly being instigated by Clavicular.

Around the same time, Clavicular had also faced temporary bans from kick after he allegedly shot an alligator corpse during a livestream. The story is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The influencer has been arrested several times before for felony offenses, including forgery of possession of a forged instrument and dangerous drug possession/use. He had also been issued a misdemeanor count for false ID used by a minor.

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The streamer is known for his pursuit of looksmaxxing and his content is known for intense body regimens and self improvement. The influencer has been given a breakdown of his use of supplements that he takes daily to maintain his physique and health, including testosterone, accutane and Nebivolol and crystal meth.