Is Clavicular ok? Streamer passes out and convulses after chokehold on Kick livestream

The safety of content creators and the responsibilities of live streaming platforms have once again come under the spotlight following a viral video of a 20-year-old streamer losing consciousness mid-broadcast. Influencer Clavicular pictured. (Instagram/ Clavicular )

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The unexpected stunt What started as high-energy antics at a pool party in Miami turned into one of the most alarming moments in recent live-streaming history. On April 2, during his Kick stream titled “CLUBMAXXING | MOG WORLD ORDER DAY 20,” 20-year-old creator Clavicular volunteered to be placed in a rear naked chokehold on camera.

Fellow influencer Andrew Morales, known online as CubanTarzan, applied the hold. Within seconds, Clavicular went limp and lost consciousness. As friends tried to help him by lifting his legs, his body began convulsing. He reportedly regained consciousness within about a minute. The entire incident was captured live and later went viral after clips were shared widely on X.

According to reports, including from TMZ, the stunt was impulsive and unplanned, with no medical professionals present and no safety measures in place.

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How the incident unfolded The chokehold occurred on the 20th day of Clavicular’s 30-day non-stop streaming marathon known as “Mog World Order.” It took place at a lively event, and the move was reportedly suggested as a way to boost views and engagement.

Clavicular had previously mentioned in interviews that he would tap out if anything felt wrong, but the chokehold took effect too quickly for him to react. He collapsed limply to the floor, and those around him quickly moved to assist him. Moments later, involuntary convulsions appeared — a reaction that alarmed viewers watching in real time.

By- Vidushi Mishra