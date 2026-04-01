Who is Violet Marie Lentz? What we know about Clavicular's girlfriend and her arrest

Violet Marie Lentz is a 24-year-old woman best known publicly as the girlfriend of Braden Eric Peters, a 20-year-old controversial social media influencer and streamer who goes by the online alias “Clavicular.” Peters is prominent in “looksmaxxing” and manosphere-style content. Lentz drew widespread attention after her involvement in a physical altercation that was livestreamed and circulated online. Violet Lentz, girlfriend of Clavicular, is accused in the viral fight video. The fight, involved Lentz and a 19-year-old woman, reportedly incited by Clavicular (X @KickExe_)

The incident On February 2, 2026, at an Airbnb rental near Kissimmee, Florida, a physical fight occurred between Lentz and 19-year-old influencer Jenny Popach. Deputies responded around 4 a.m. after Popach called 911 to report she had been battered. The altercation was captured on a livestream during Peters’ broadcast.

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How it started Popach told deputies that while in the car heading to the rental, Peters was talking about how his girlfriend wanted to fight her, and she did not want to. Lentz reportedly believed Popach was involved with Peters. Once inside the property, Lentz verbally and then physically assaulted Popach.

Peters is accused of encouraging the fight for views. He is accused of preventing others from breaking the fight up at points, and posting the footage online.

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Charges Peters was arrested on March 27, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale on warrants for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery. He was released on $1,000 bond.

Lentz also faced a warrant for misdemeanor battery. She turned herself in at the Osceola County Jail on March 29, 2026, and was released the following day on $1,000 bond.

By Prabhat Dwivedi