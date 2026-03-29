Clavicular-Andrew Callaghan row: Why 'looksmaxxing' influencer stormed off from interview?

A heated exchange between controversial “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular and journalist Andrew Callaghan has gone viral after the streamer abruptly ended an interview with Channel 5. Influencer Clavicular ended an interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5 after Callaghan stated he was satisfied with his looks. (Clavicular Instagram )

The incident, captured in a clip shared by Channel 5, shows Clavicular ending the conversation after Callaghan remarked that he was personally “satisfied” with his own appearance.

The response visibly triggered the influencer, and he ended the interview saying, “I guess there's just no point to continue.”

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What happened during the interview? In the video shared by Channel 5, Callaghan appears to challenge the ideology behind “looksmaxxing.” Looksmaxxing is an online trend that Clavicular popularized, which focuses on extreme physical self-improvement.

In the video, Callaghan expresses his desire to provide Clavicular with a platform and a chance for his followers to discover more about him.

Instead, Clavicular pivoted and asked Callaghan if he didn't want to learn more about how to go about “looksmaxxing.” He said, “I think that is totally fair. And I applaud you for that. But not one question about looksmaxxing?”

Callaghan continued by saying that several questions have already been raised over the same. He said, “I have probably asked you about looksmaxxing about 40 times. I just don't know the specific science. I am not in the community.”

Clavicular questioned, “If you were to ask about maybe hair loss…there's really nothing?”

When the interviewer stated he was content with his looks, Clavicular reacted sharply, appearing frustrated before shutting the interview down midway.

He said, “If you want to be completely disingenuous, that's fine with me. I guess there is just no point to continue.”

Callaghan also agrees and ends the interview with a handshake.