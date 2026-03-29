Clavicular-Andrew Callaghan row: Why 'looksmaxxing' influencer stormed off from interview?
Influencer Clavicular ended an interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5 after Callaghan stated he was satisfied with his looks.
A heated exchange between controversial “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular and journalist Andrew Callaghan has gone viral after the streamer abruptly ended an interview with Channel 5.
The incident, captured in a clip shared by Channel 5, shows Clavicular ending the conversation after Callaghan remarked that he was personally “satisfied” with his own appearance.
The response visibly triggered the influencer, and he ended the interview saying, “I guess there's just no point to continue.”
Read more: Clavicular arrest: 'Looksmaxxing' influencer's first words after release from jail amid alligator shooting row
What happened during the interview?
In the video shared by Channel 5, Callaghan appears to challenge the ideology behind “looksmaxxing.” Looksmaxxing is an online trend that Clavicular popularized, which focuses on extreme physical self-improvement.
In the video, Callaghan expresses his desire to provide Clavicular with a platform and a chance for his followers to discover more about him.
Instead, Clavicular pivoted and asked Callaghan if he didn't want to learn more about how to go about “looksmaxxing.” He said, “I think that is totally fair. And I applaud you for that. But not one question about looksmaxxing?”
Callaghan continued by saying that several questions have already been raised over the same. He said, “I have probably asked you about looksmaxxing about 40 times. I just don't know the specific science. I am not in the community.”
Clavicular questioned, “If you were to ask about maybe hair loss…there's really nothing?”
When the interviewer stated he was content with his looks, Clavicular reacted sharply, appearing frustrated before shutting the interview down midway.
He said, “If you want to be completely disingenuous, that's fine with me. I guess there is just no point to continue.”
Callaghan also agrees and ends the interview with a handshake.
Read more: Clavicular arrested for shooting alligator? Fact-checking claims after Florida video goes viral
Clavicular is knee deep in controversies
Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has built a large online following through content promoting “looksmaxxing.”
He is popular for his content, which has often encouraged risky behaviour and reinforced unrealistic beauty standards.
Clavicular was recently detained in Florida on suspicion of violence after inciting a fight between two women and sharing the video on social media to garner attention. He was released on Friday, March 27, on a $1,000 bond.
Clavicular also received backlash over a viral clip where he shot an alligator multiple times in the Florida Everglades. In the footage, four individuals, including Clavicular, are shown firing guns at an alligator from an airboat in the Everglades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More