Trump makes shocking 'I’ve left instructions' admission on Iran: ‘Bomb them at levels...’
President Trump revealed he has left instructions for the US to respond with significant military action against Iran if they attempt to assassinate him.
President Donald Trump has made stunning admission on Friday, stating that he has left "instructions" for the US in the event that Iran successfully carries out their plans to assassinate him, according to The NY POST.
His statement comes as Israel provided intelligence to the US regarding a potential Iranian scheme to kill Trump, reported The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
This new intelligence report may heighten tensions between Washington and Tehran, which are currently engaged in a precarious confrontation following the recent conflict and the collapse of the ceasefire.
Iran has long issued threats against Trump, particularly in response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, during the president's initial term.
Trump on Wednesday suggested that his life could be in danger while addressing reporters in Ankara, Turkey.
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Here's how Trump has reacted to Iran's new plot to kill him report
Speaking to The Post, Trump asserted that he has left instruction to “literally bomb” Iran if any unfortunate thing happens to him.
“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”
In response to inquiries regarding recent reports that Israel this week highlighted intelligence concerning a plot to assassinate the US president, Trump stated that there is no new plan from Iran. However, he noted that Tehran has desired his death for many years.
“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no,” he stated. “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know.” “I hope you’ll miss me,” he continued.
Iran vs Trump
Iran has consistently promised retaliation against Trump for the January 2020 US drone strike that resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani, the influential leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.
US officials have previously alleged that Tehran was scheming to assassinate Trump and other former American officials connected to Soleimani's death.
Israeli intelligence, however, reportedly pertains to a new plot that US authorities had not been aware of before.
During his visit to Turkey this week, Trump's security measures were heightened due to concerns regarding potential threats, as reported by CNN.
For his return trip to the United States, the president changed aircraft, moving from the standard Air Force One to a different presidential plane. This decision was taken as a precautionary security measure, according to the report.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who accompanied Trump, also called off a scheduled visit to Israel. CNN indicated that US officials were investigating whether the possible threat might extend to other high-ranking officials as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More