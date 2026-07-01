Iran war LIVE updates: US, Iranian delegations in Qatar for MoU negotiations; direct talks unlikely
US-Iran LIVE updates: Esmaeil Baghaei added that Iran’s negotiating team had no plans to meet the American delegation in the coming days.
- 1 Mins agoUS envoys meet Qatar PM. All you need to know
- 7 Mins agoIran exports 50 million barrels of crude after US lifts blockade, tracking firm says
- 14 Mins agoIran plans delayed Ayatollah Khamenei funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq
- 16 Mins agoUS-Iran LIVE updates: Israeli forces raid charity headquarters in West Bank's Nablus, order one-year closure
- 49 Mins agoUS envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner in Qatar
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoIranian delegation to meet Qatar leaders, discuss MoU, frozen assets
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran and Qatar are set to meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the implementation of Tehran’s agreement with the US, as well as the release of Iran’s frozen assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday. “What will probably take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion with the Qatari side on the implementation of some provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including the provision concerning the release of Iran’s restricted assets,” Baghaei said, as reported by CNN....Read More
He added that Iran’s negotiating team had no plans to meet the American delegation in the coming days.
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also arrived in Qatar to discuss the ongoing US-Iran talks and regional developments, the country's foreign ministry said. They met Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry said the meeting reviewed the latest developments in US-Iran negotiations under the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, as well as efforts to strengthen regional security and stability through dialogue and diplomacy, CNN reported.
The ministry also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to ongoing mediation efforts and its support for dialogue under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.
However, direct talks between the US and Iranian delegations appear unlikely.
What's happening in the Strait of Hormuz
The strategic waterway remains a sensitive issue after the US and Iran exchanged attacks before agreeing to halt hostilities. Oman has put forward a proposal to the United States and its allies on the future of the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported, citing a regional diplomat and a US source familiar with the matter.
The proposal, which is yet to be finalised, calls for shipping companies to pay service charges for using the strait, though the payments would not be described as tolls. The diplomat did not explain the distinction between the two.
Meanwhile, Iran is set to hold funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei across Iran and Iraq from July 4 to July 9, months after his death. According to a schedule published by the semi-official Fars News Agency, a tribute ceremony for foreign dignitaries and senior officials will be held in Tehran on July 3, followed by public farewell ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5. A funeral procession through the capital is scheduled for July 6, CNN reported.
US-Iran LIVE updates: US envoys meet Qatar PM. All you need to know
US-Iran LIVE updates: US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing US-Iran talks and regional developments, the country's foreign ministry said.
Here's all you need to know:
-Tuesday's meeting also reviewed the ceasefire in Lebanon, with both sides stressing the need to preserve it and build on it to safeguard the country's unity, sovereignty and stability, Qatar's foreign ministry said, CNN reported.
-Qatar also said technical-level talks between Iran and the United States are continuing, though no high-level meetings are currently planned between the two sides.
-Meanwhile, Iran said Wednesday's talks with Qatar will focus on implementing Tehran's agreement with the US, including the release of its frozen assets.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the discussions would cover provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including those related to Iran's restricted assets.
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran exports 50 million barrels of crude after US lifts blockade, tracking firm says
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran has exported about 50 million barrels of crude oil since the US lifted its naval blockade on Iranian energy exports, according to tanker-tracking firm TankerTrackers.com.
The firm estimated exports averaged 1.66 million barrels per day in June, outpacing many regional producers still below pre-conflict levels.
The increase followed a June 17 US-Iran MOU that lifted the US naval blockade after which a 60-day US Treasury authorisation allowed Iranian crude production and sales through August 21.
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran plans delayed Ayatollah Khamenei funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran is set to hold funeral ceremonies for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei across Iran and Iraq from July 4 to July 9, months after his death.
According to a schedule published by the semi-official Fars News Agency, a tribute ceremony for foreign dignitaries and senior officials will be held in Tehran on July 3, followed by public farewell ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5. A funeral procession through the capital is scheduled for July 6, CNN reported.
US-Iran LIVE updates: Israeli forces raid charity headquarters in West Bank's Nablus, order one-year closure
US-Iran LIVE updates: Meanwhile, Israel continued its offensive against Gaza.
Israeli forces raided the headquarters of the Al-Tadamon Charitable Society in Nablus in the occupied West Bank and ordered it closed for one year, Al Jazeera reported.
Witnesses told Palestinian news agency WAFA that troops entered the city's Sufian and Al-Adl streets before storming the building. Israeli forces also carried out raids in the nearby Balata and Askar refugee camps.
The Israeli military had not publicly commented on the operation at the time of writing.
US-Iran LIVE updates: US envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner in Qatar
US-Iran LIVE updates: US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also arrived in Qatar to discuss the ongoing US-Iran talks and regional developments, the country's foreign ministry said. They met Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry said the meeting reviewed the latest developments in US-Iran negotiations under the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, as well as efforts to strengthen regional security and stability through dialogue and diplomacy, CNN reported.
The ministry also reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to ongoing mediation efforts and its support for dialogue under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.
However, direct talks between the US and Iranian delegations appear unlikely.
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iranian delegation to meet Qatar leaders, discuss MoU, frozen assets
US-Iran LIVE updates: Iran and Qatar are set to meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the implementation of Tehran’s agreement with the US, as well as the release of Iran’s frozen assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.
“What will probably take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion with the Qatari side on the implementation of some provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including the provision concerning the release of Iran’s restricted assets,” Baghaei said, as reported by CNN.
He added that Iran’s negotiating team had no plans to meet the American delegation in the coming days.