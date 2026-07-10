Ukraine’s Drones Are Now Reaching Siberia and Imperiling Russian Energy Assets

Several Ukrainian drones circled over Russia’s largest refinery on Monday and then, one after another, slammed into its crude distillation unit, engulfing the facility in fireballs and clouds of smoke. There was no air defense to speak of because Russian authorities had assumed that the refinery, in the Siberian city of Omsk, was too far from Ukraine to be imperiled. A fire at an oil refinery in Omsk, Russia, on Monday, following Ukraine's drone strikes.

The hit, which triggered Wednesday’s ban on diesel exports and intensified Russia’s monthlong fuel crisis, marked a major expansion in the range of Ukraine’s deep strikes. Until now, they have been confined to European Russia, within some 1,000 miles of Kyiv-controlled territory. But Omsk lies nearly 1,500 miles away in a straight line, and the drones flying there had to take a longer, more circuitous route to avoid air defenses.

Ukrainian drones used in this operation have a maximum range of 2,100 miles, according to the manufacturer, Fire Point. This means that a vast additional swath of Russia, including the core of its oil-and-gas industry in western Siberia, and hundreds of key military installations, will also need to be protected from Ukrainian air raids—when Russia’s air defenses are already stretched thin by Kyiv’s relentless drone and missile campaign.

“We’re leveling the playing field. In 2026, we can finally do, intensively, what Russia has been doing to us since 2022,” said Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, a state think tank in Ukraine, and a senior analyst at the Come Back Alive foundation that supports and equips the Ukrainian military. “Russia is much bigger than us, and this means that the attacker has an advantage because they never know what will be struck next, and will find it very difficult to defend. Undoubtedly, geography here works in our favor.”

All the major refineries in the European part of Russia have been hit this year, with varying degrees of damage. Production of gasoline is estimated to have fallen by at least one quarter, causing long lines, shortages and rationing throughout the country. Neighboring Kazakhstan on Thursday deployed 59 checkpoints on its border with Russia, to prevent Russian motorists from smuggling out fuel.

Russia’s diesel production used to exceed consumption by one-third, allowing the country to become one of the world’s leading exporters. But diesel shortages are starting to emerge too, which is why Moscow on Wednesday announced the export ban, rattling global markets.

“In a sense, hitting Omsk may well be the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said James Henderson, distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “It’s certainly significant, and the further the Ukrainians hit, the more serious it gets for the Russian energy system.”

President Vladimir Putin, at an emergency meeting with his ministers and several governors Wednesday, minimized Ukrainian strikes as mostly a psychological operation. “It’s evident that the enemy is trying to damage the economy, but its main goal is to create an atmosphere of tension in the society. We all understand that it is an unachievable task,” he said. “The resilience of the Russian energy system is very high, one of the highest in the world.”

Indeed, despite Ukrainian attacks, Russia shouldn’t be seeing the current chaos at the gas pump, said Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian opposition politician who ran Yukos, one of Russia’s biggest oil companies at the time, before a clash with Putin ended up in his 2003 imprisonment and, a decade later, exile: “The loss of capacity is significant, but it is not yet critical.”

The Russian oil companies and the state are sitting on significant fuel reserves that could be used to soften the blow, and it doesn’t take much to activate so-called teapot refineries producing lower-grade gasoline that would help alleviate the shortage, he said.

“The damage that has been caused until now is the result of a management crisis, not of a gasoline crisis,” Khodorkovsky said. “It has been demonstrated to the Russian society that Putin’s system of governance doesn’t work, and this is very unpleasant to Putin politically.”

The parts of refineries that have been hit by Ukrainian drones can usually be fixed within weeks or months, and sometimes days. To truly hammer the Russian energy industry, Ukraine must be able to supplement drones with more-powerful missiles. “If 500 kg warheads start hitting refineries, then the situation will change radically,” Khodorkovsky said.

So far, Ukraine has managed only a few successful strikes by its Flamingo cruise missiles that aimed at more hardened Russian targets, such as facilities that make components for Russia’s own ballistic missile program. The longer the range of Ukrainian drones, the smaller their warheads must be to allow for additional fuel.