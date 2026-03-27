Clavicular arrested for shooting alligator? Fact-checking claims after Florida video goes viral

Braden Eric Peters or Clavicular is a streamer popular for ‘looksmaxxing’, or increasing physical attractiveness. He's now sparked a row shooting an alligator . A video of Clavicular emptying his gun clip on an alligator in Florida has gone viral.

The video showed Clavicular, 20, on a boat with others, taking shots at an alligator. TMZ reported on the incident as well.

The clip was shared widely on social media and drew backlash against the controversial influencer. It also led to claims that Clavicular had been arrested.

The law about alligator hunting in Florida clarifies “The use of baited hooks, gig-equipped bang sticks, or firearms for taking alligators is prohibited except that bang sticks are allowed for taking alligators attached to a restraining line.”

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Shooting a dead gator is illegal in Florida as well, and Grok guessed as to what the possible punishment could be taking the state's laws into account. The AI chatbot wrote “Could face 3rd-degree felony (up to 5 yrs, $5k fine, gear/boat seized) under FL Statute 379.409 for unauthorized alligator activity, even if dead. No official charges or FWC comment yet. Reports vary on if he wanted the out. More soon if it drops.”

Clavicular arrested for shooting alligators? Fact-check “Clavicular had to end his marathon early after a politically targeted arrest,” one X post said. Another added “Clavicular just got ARRESTED on stream after shooting an Alligator and had to end his 30-day marathon early.”

Yet another said “Clavicular was reportedly arrested after a livestream incident involving the shooting of a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades, with penalties including a minimum fine of over $5,000 and potential jail time.”

However, there is no report of Clavicular being arrested due to the alligator shooting incident. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took cognizance of the video and wrote on X “The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator. FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available. To report wildlife violations, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.”

However, fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross did confirm that Clavicular was arrested. He clarified that it was not due to the alligator incident.