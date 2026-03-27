Clavicular arrested for shooting alligator? Fact-checking claims after Florida video goes viral
Braden Eric Peters or Clavicular is a streamer popular for ‘looksmaxxing’, or increasing physical attractiveness. He's now sparked a row shooting an alligator.
Braden Eric Peters or Clavicular is a streamer popular for ‘looksmaxxing’, or increasing physical attractiveness. He's now sparked a row shooting an alligator. A video of Clavicular emptying his gun clip on an alligator in Florida has gone viral.
“Clavicular UNLOADS on a gator in the Florida, Everglades,” one profile noted sharing the clip.
The video showed Clavicular, 20, on a boat with others, taking shots at an alligator. TMZ reported on the incident as well.
The clip was shared widely on social media and drew backlash against the controversial influencer. It also led to claims that Clavicular had been arrested.
The law about alligator hunting in Florida clarifies “The use of baited hooks, gig-equipped bang sticks, or firearms for taking alligators is prohibited except that bang sticks are allowed for taking alligators attached to a restraining line.”
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Shooting a dead gator is illegal in Florida as well, and Grok guessed as to what the possible punishment could be taking the state's laws into account. The AI chatbot wrote “Could face 3rd-degree felony (up to 5 yrs, $5k fine, gear/boat seized) under FL Statute 379.409 for unauthorized alligator activity, even if dead. No official charges or FWC comment yet. Reports vary on if he wanted the out. More soon if it drops.”
Clavicular arrested for shooting alligators? Fact-check
“Clavicular had to end his marathon early after a politically targeted arrest,” one X post said. Another added “Clavicular just got ARRESTED on stream after shooting an Alligator and had to end his 30-day marathon early.”
Yet another said “Clavicular was reportedly arrested after a livestream incident involving the shooting of a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades, with penalties including a minimum fine of over $5,000 and potential jail time.”
However, there is no report of Clavicular being arrested due to the alligator shooting incident. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took cognizance of the video and wrote on X “The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator. FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available. To report wildlife violations, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.”
However, fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross did confirm that Clavicular was arrested. He clarified that it was not due to the alligator incident.
The exact cause of the arrest remains unknown but there have been claims that it is after Clavicular's girlfriend Violet got into a physical altercation with Jenny Popach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More