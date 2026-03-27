Candace Owens husband has criminal record? Laura Loomer's claim about George Farmer slammed; ‘you cut out…’
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens replied to Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer's, claims that Owens' husband, George Farmer, had a criminal record.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer. This came after Loomer made allegations about Owens' husband, George Farmer.
“Is this your husband?,” Loomer wrote on X, sharing an arrest record with a person of the same name and tagging Owens in the post.
This is not the first time Loomer has gone after Owens' husband either. In 2025, she had posted on X “Someone sent me a tip to my tip line and this person who sent in this tip said Candace Owen’s @RealCandaceO husband George Farmer allegedly had a DUI in Tennessee a couple years ago.”
Also Read | Joe Kent 'leak' row: Candace Owens responds with explosive Andrew Kolvet allegations
Loomer added “he was found walking alongside the highway with a firearm.” She shared a photo showing alleged arrest records.
Candace Owens claps back at Laura Loomer
Owens was having none of that. She replied to Loomer on her own post quashing allegations about Farmer.
“Hey Laura! No, it’s not,” Owens wrote in reply in Loomer's claims. “Which is why you cut out the eye color, skin color and hair color,” she added.
Laura Loomer's allegations spark reactions online
Loomer's claims drew reactions from several people, many who felt that the treatment towards Owens was not fair. “Omg these people went on a full on witch hunt today based on a record for someone else?! Who needs reality TV when we have this?,” one person commented.
Another added “likely knew he would get caught, but still didn’t care to manipulate for clicks”. Yet another spoke out against Owens and noted “Looks like receipts to me. The truth is coming out. We will keep asking questions.”
As far available information indicates, Farmer does not have a prior arrest record. Meanwhile, this news has renewed a lot of interest in Owens' husband. Here's all you need to know about Farmer.
Candace Owens-George Farmer: Relationship details
Farmer is a British businessman. As per reports, she tied the knot with Owens in August 2019, after being engaged for 17 days.
Owens and Farmer have four children together. The recent interest in Owens's husband comes after days of social media speculation about a possible ‘girlfriend’ of Owens. Notably, there is no concrete proof of the same and the podcaster has addressed these rumors as well.
Owens quipped on X “Zionists have gone from “Candace was secretly in love with Charlie” to “Candace is a secret lesbian” within a span of two weeks. They are honestly giving it their best.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More