Candace Owens husband has criminal record? Laura Loomer's claim about George Farmer slammed; ‘you cut out…’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer. This came after Loomer made allegations about Owens' husband, George Farmer. Candace Owens is married to George Farmer. (X/@CieloBonit)

“Is this your husband?,” Loomer wrote on X, sharing an arrest record with a person of the same name and tagging Owens in the post.

This is not the first time Loomer has gone after Owens' husband either. In 2025, she had posted on X “Someone sent me a tip to my tip line and this person who sent in this tip said Candace Owen’s @RealCandaceO husband George Farmer allegedly had a DUI in Tennessee a couple years ago.”

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Loomer added “he was found walking alongside the highway with a firearm.” She shared a photo showing alleged arrest records.

Candace Owens claps back at Laura Loomer Owens was having none of that. She replied to Loomer on her own post quashing allegations about Farmer.

“Hey Laura! No, it’s not,” Owens wrote in reply in Loomer's claims. “Which is why you cut out the eye color, skin color and hair color,” she added.