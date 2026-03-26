Kash Patel's girlfriend accuses Candace Owens, Michael Flynn of ‘foreign linked’ plot to divide MAGA

The girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel has made a strong claim. She says some far-right influencers are part of a foreign-linked plan to create problems inside the Republican Party and weaken Donald Trump’s presidency. Kash Patel’s girlfriend claims ‘foreign-linked’ network targeting her and Trump (X/@AlexisWilkins)

Who is making these claims? Country singer Alexis Wilkins who is 27 and dating FBI Director Kash Patel says she has gathered evidence of a planned campaign targeting both her and the Trump administration.

In the past, the couple has also faced criticism over claims that they used taxpayer-funded resources for personal travel and security.

Wilkins has also taken some right-wing influencers to court over conspiracy theories that called her a “honeypot” spy for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad and accused her of trying to influence the US government.

What exactly is she alleging? On Tuesday night, Wilkins posted a 13-part thread on X, complete with charts and graphs she claims show "abnormal" social media activity amplifying those conspiracy theories against her. She described the alleged operation as a "weapon" being used against both her and the Trump administration.

Wilkins says her posts show what she believes is a Russian-linked effort to divide Trump’s supporters by spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories. She named Candace Owens, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent as key people in this alleged network.

According to her, things escalated when Owens claimed that Israel was behind the death of activist Charlie Kirk. Wilkins says this “immediately” led to people spreading “honeypot” accusations against her.

"A moment of natural Republican unity is converted, within hours, into one of the most sustained fracture points of the year," she wrote.