Kash Patel's girlfriend accuses Candace Owens, Michael Flynn of ‘foreign linked’ plot to divide MAGA
Alexis Wilkins claims a foreign-linked network is using influencers and social media to divide Trump supporters and target her.
The girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel has made a strong claim. She says some far-right influencers are part of a foreign-linked plan to create problems inside the Republican Party and weaken Donald Trump’s presidency.
Who is making these claims?
Country singer Alexis Wilkins who is 27 and dating FBI Director Kash Patel says she has gathered evidence of a planned campaign targeting both her and the Trump administration.
In the past, the couple has also faced criticism over claims that they used taxpayer-funded resources for personal travel and security.
Wilkins has also taken some right-wing influencers to court over conspiracy theories that called her a “honeypot” spy for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad and accused her of trying to influence the US government.
What exactly is she alleging?
On Tuesday night, Wilkins posted a 13-part thread on X, complete with charts and graphs she claims show "abnormal" social media activity amplifying those conspiracy theories against her. She described the alleged operation as a "weapon" being used against both her and the Trump administration.
Wilkins says her posts show what she believes is a Russian-linked effort to divide Trump’s supporters by spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories. She named Candace Owens, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent as key people in this alleged network.
According to her, things escalated when Owens claimed that Israel was behind the death of activist Charlie Kirk. Wilkins says this “immediately” led to people spreading “honeypot” accusations against her.
"A moment of natural Republican unity is converted, within hours, into one of the most sustained fracture points of the year," she wrote.
The bigger political situation
These claims are coming at a tense time. Support for US military strikes in the Iran war has dropped with only 35 percent of Americans supporting it, down from 37 percent just a week earlier, according to Reuters/Ipsos.
At the same time, people on the right are divided over the issue. Some support Trump’s decisions while others want the US to pull out of the conflict and blame Israel for getting America involved.
Even with falling support, Wilkins stands by her view. She says MAGA does not have a popularity problem.
"It has an infiltration problem," she said.
How did the accused respond?
The pushback was swift and sharp.
Owens dismissed the entire thread as "completely and utterly false" and "objectively hilarious,"
“I would say 'stick to country music' but you kinda suck at that too,” she added.
Flynn responded with a meme of two cats reading smartphones, captioned: "Me and my so called 'flynn network' hard at work... don't lose your sense of humor folks, stuff getting deep."
Catholics for Catholics, meanwhile, said its mission has nothing to do with political influence, stating its goal is "to win souls for Jesus Christ" and that it wants its supporters to "never stop fighting for America and Christ's Kingdom."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More