Candace Owens slams Trump ‘approval ratings’, Netanyahu over Iran war; ‘the fact that North Korea…’
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has openly criticized President Donald Trump for joining Israel in the war against Iran and made her opinions known on X.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has openly criticized President Donald Trump for joining Israel in the war against Iran and made her opinions known on X. She also made her displeasure towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be known.
Owens reacted to a New York Post report that Republicans have backed Trump over Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, prominent conservative voices, on the Iran war issue. Trump is facing criticism from some quarters as many believe the US need not have gotten involved in the war. At least 13 US soldiers have died thus far after the US and Israel launched joint strikes that took out Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei.
“Read in between the lines: Trump is angry and they need to show him something positive. Zionists are now moving to Pravda, publishing fictional polls so they have something positive to put on his desk this morning. NO ONE supports this war outside of Never-Trumpers who have always been Israel-First. They are losing the war badly and seek to further delude Trump into believing his base wanted it,” Owens wrote on X.
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She added “Not only is Trump losing the war, he has also completely forfeited his legacy and base. This is panic. They are in a state of panic. And will surround him with fairytales now regarding how much his base loves him and hates Iran. We are reaching historical levels of delusion.”
A Trump loyalist responded to Owens by sharing a screenshot of an alleged approval rating from CNN which apparently showed Trump had a 100% approval rating and a 0% disapproval rating. However, Owens did not buy the claim.
Candace Owens pokes fun at Trump ‘approval rating’ post
Owens responded to the ‘approval rating’ photo on X saying “How could anyone look at a poll like this and actually believe it. LMAO. It’s cartoonish. These people are too dumb to produce something more reasonable looking like “82%” approval. American Pravda.”
She also drew a parallel with North Korea and wrote “The fact that North Korea is producing more authentic looking polls is actually hilarious. Tomorrow: TRUMP receives 165% approval.”
While approval ratings are based on polls, today's New York Times approval rating of Trump is at 41%, while the disapproval rating is 55%. The NYT poll notes that early indications suggest 60 percent of Americans oppose the attacks on Iran.
Candace Owens slams Benjamin Netanyahu
Owens, who has been critical of Netanyahu, slammed the US-Israel war against Iran. She shared a speech from the Spanish Prime Minister saying his country was opposed to the war.
Owens then wrote “Americans are against this war as well. The entire world is against Epstein’s War.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More