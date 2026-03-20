Candace Owens slams Trump ‘approval ratings’, Netanyahu over Iran war; ‘the fact that North Korea…’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has openly criticized President Donald Trump for joining Israel in the war against Iran and made her opinions known on X. She also made her displeasure towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be known. Candace Owens criticized Donald Trump for joining Israel in the war against Iran. (Facebook/Candace Owens﻿)

Owens reacted to a New York Post report that Republicans have backed Trump over Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, prominent conservative voices, on the Iran war issue. Trump is facing criticism from some quarters as many believe the US need not have gotten involved in the war. At least 13 US soldiers have died thus far after the US and Israel launched joint strikes that took out Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei.

“Read in between the lines: Trump is angry and they need to show him something positive. Zionists are now moving to Pravda, publishing fictional polls so they have something positive to put on his desk this morning. NO ONE supports this war outside of Never-Trumpers who have always been Israel-First. They are losing the war badly and seek to further delude Trump into believing his base wanted it,” Owens wrote on X.

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She added “Not only is Trump losing the war, he has also completely forfeited his legacy and base. This is panic. They are in a state of panic. And will surround him with fairytales now regarding how much his base loves him and hates Iran. We are reaching historical levels of delusion.”

A Trump loyalist responded to Owens by sharing a screenshot of an alleged approval rating from CNN which apparently showed Trump had a 100% approval rating and a 0% disapproval rating. However, Owens did not buy the claim.