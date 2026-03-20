Netanyahu says Iran has ‘no capacity’ to enrich uranium; denies ‘dragging’ US into Middle East conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday rejected claims that Israel had dragged the United States into its conflict with Iran, calling such reports “fake news.” He also claimed that after 20 days of war, Iran has “no capacity” to make ballistic missiles or to enrich uranium. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19 (AFP)

During a press conference, Netanyahu added that Tehran’s threats to close the Strait of Hormuz would “not work” and expressed confidence that the war could end sooner than expected.

Israel says did not ‘drag’ US into conflict: He also denied what he called "fake news" that Israel had dragged US President Donald Trump into war with Iran. "Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?" Netanyahu told a journalist at a press conference.

Netanyahu says Trump asked him to hold off attacks: Following Donald Trump's claims earlier in the day, Netanyahu confirmed that he received a request from Trump to “hold off” any further attacks on Iran's natural gas field.

Israel acted alone: Israeli president also clarified that the country acted “alone” in striking Iran's massive South Pars gas field. "Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound," he said.

War could end faster: He said that he believed the war in Iran could finish sooner than "people think". "I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think," Netanyahu said at the press conference.

Iran's ‘blackmail’ by closing Hormuz won't work: Talking about Iran's threats of closing the Strait of Hormuz, Netanyahu said that "It won't work." He said that while Iran is trying to “blackmail the world by closing a key international maritime route,” it won't work.

Iran being ‘decimated’: Netanyahu claimed that in the 20 days of war, Iran now has “no capacity” to make ballistic missiles or enrich uranium. “Netanyahu says 'we are winning and Iran is being decimated,” he added further.

Hails US-Israel cooperation: Hailing his close cooperation with US President Donald Trump on the war, Netanyahu said, “I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He's the leader. I'm, you know, his ally,” he said.

Seeing ‘cracks’ in Iran leadership: Netanyahu also spoke about the new leadership in Iran, saying he is “seeing cracks," with the country's new supreme leader yet to make a public appearance. "I'm not sure who's running Iran right now. Mojtaba, the replacement Ayatollah, has not shown his face. What we see is that there is a lot of tension among the people who are edging for the top," Netanyahu said.