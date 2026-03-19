Erika Kirk-Charlie Kirk meeting: Candace Owens makes bizarre Kanye West claim; ‘what exactly was she doing for work?’

She's also made wild claims about Erika Kirk's past among which has been the circumstances of her meeting Charlie.

Charlie Kirk was shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University after which Erika became the CEO. Owens, who was formerly a TPUSA member, has spread numerous conspiracies including alleging Israeli intervention and pointing the finger at TPUSA leadership, all without providing any proof.

Candace Owens, the conservative podcaster, on Wednesday claimed that rapper Kanye West or Ye had something to do with Charlie and Erika Kirk meeting. Owens has had a lot of conspiracy theories about both the late Turning Point USA founder and his wife and current CEO, in the wake of Kirk's assassination on September 10, 2025.

“What exactly was Erika doing for work in the most expensive city in the world?,” Owens further wondered and indicated that this would be a talking point in the show as well. She's already alleged Erika Kirk's link to late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though there is nothing to tie the two together.

Erika Kirk had revealed in a 2023 Instagram post that she and Charlie met in 2018 for what was supposed to be a job interview. However, it went another way when Charlie Kirk had announced his intention to date her. By all accounts there was no involvement of Kanye West or Ye in the entire process.

It remains to be seen how Owens ties in the rapper with the couple. Grok, when asked by curious people online about the link between the Kirks and Ye, shared “Kanye’s role in this saga stems from a 2018 meeting he had with Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens, footage of which was included in his 2025 documentary *In Whose Name?*—released after Kirk’s assassination. Kirk’s family called it disrespectful and profit-driven. Candace’s episode appears to weave that old footage and conservative-circle ties into her “untold story” of how Erika (Kirk’s widow) met/met Charlie, plus her quick rise to CEO of Turning Point USA amid ongoing death conspiracies.”

Kanye West meeting with Charlie Kirk Kirk had met with Ye in 2018 and Owens was also present at the meeting. The clip from their interaction was in the documentary titled In Whose Name?.

It was reportedly shot mostly on iPhone by Nico Ballesteros, who followed Ye for six years. The documentary reportedly showed Kirk remaining silent for the most part while Ye and Owens spoke about their experience being Black public figures.

The documentary had been released nine days after Kirk's assassination. At the time, Ballesteros spoke to New York Post and said “It’s unfortunate, and may they rest in peace, but there are people in the film who are no longer here with us.”