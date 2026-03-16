Was Erika Kirk heard scheduling minor girls for Epstein in leaked DOJ call? Here's the truth

An audio where a woman is heard scheduling underage girls of convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is going viral on social media with the claim that the voice is of Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA. However, the claim is false. Erika Kirk, chief executive officer of Turning Point USA, during a State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol. (Bloomberg)

Though the audio, retracted from the DOJ's Epstein files, depicts an Epstein associate indeed scheduling girls for the late financier, the voice in question is not of Erika Kirk. There is no known mention of Erika Kirk in the over 3 million pages of Epstein files that the Department of Justice (DOJ) released.

The Epstein files on the DOJ's website show that the viral audio is from a phone call made on behalf of the Palm Beach Police Department in 2006 over an alleged investigation into Epstein and two of his key recruiters, Haley Robson and Sarah Kellen.

In the call, a child, identified only as SG, speaks to Haley Robson, trying to get her to incriminate herself as a recruiter for Epstein. Thus, the claims that the voice in question is of Erika Kirk's are false, HT.com can confirm.

Here's the viral audio: