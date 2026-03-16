Was Erika Kirk heard scheduling minor girls for Epstein in leaked DOJ call? Here's the truth
Viral audio claiming Erika Kirk scheduled underage girls for Epstein is false. The clip is a 2006 police call with Epstein recruiter Haley Robson, not Kirk.
An audio where a woman is heard scheduling underage girls of convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is going viral on social media with the claim that the voice is of Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA. However, the claim is false.
Though the audio, retracted from the DOJ's Epstein files, depicts an Epstein associate indeed scheduling girls for the late financier, the voice in question is not of Erika Kirk. There is no known mention of Erika Kirk in the over 3 million pages of Epstein files that the Department of Justice (DOJ) released.
The Epstein files on the DOJ's website show that the viral audio is from a phone call made on behalf of the Palm Beach Police Department in 2006 over an alleged investigation into Epstein and two of his key recruiters, Haley Robson and Sarah Kellen.
In the call, a child, identified only as SG, speaks to Haley Robson, trying to get her to incriminate herself as a recruiter for Epstein. Thus, the claims that the voice in question is of Erika Kirk's are false, HT.com can confirm.
Here's the viral audio:
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More