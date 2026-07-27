Seattle mass shooting suspects ‘Black, Middle Eastern’? Fact-checking viral claim as one detained after 2 dead, 5 hurt
Despite claims that the two Seattle shooting suspects, yet to be caught, are ‘Black and Middle Eastern’ males, there's no official confirmation of the same.
One person was detained after the mass shooting at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival, in Seattle, Washington State on Sunday, July 26. While authorities confirmed one person has been detained, two remain on the loose, as per reports.
The name of the person detained has not been made public yet, and will likely only be known once they're processed and booked.
As police continue to look for the other two suspects, several claims were made on social media that these two individuals were Black and Middle Eastern. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles. However, one profile attached a screenshot which claimed this information came from Fox 13.
Fact-checking claim: No confirmation on nationality, race
Despite the claim on social media, neither the Seattle Police nor any of the government officials have confirmed the race or nationality of the other two suspects. Details about the suspect who has been detained has not been made public either.
HT.com can confirm that Fox 13 did not mention ‘Black and Middle Eastern’ males being the two suspects, at the time of writing.
The Fox 13 report titled ‘2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Seattle Center’ noted that ‘Police are looking for two suspects, and one is in custody.’ No other reports on the shooting could be found. Hence, the claim made on social media appears to be untrue.
Also Read | Seattle mass shooting victims: Latest update as witnesses recount horror; ‘heard bang, bang, bang…yelling’
Meanwhile, another photo of the person being handcuffed was shared on X.
However, it has not been confirmed if this the same person who was detained as the suspect in the shooting. While earlier videos had shown the individual from the back, this alleged photo shows the person from up front.
Wild claims on social media speculated about ‘ISIS links’. However, this information has not been confirmed by authorities or any mainstream reporting. HT.com could not independently verify these claims either.
Seattle mass shootings: Statements from leaders
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued a statement on the shooting, saying “What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence. Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.”
She added “No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city. Our first responsibilities are supporting grieving families, caring for the injured, and providing clear and accurate information for the public. I want to thank the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took two suspects into custody. I also want to recognize Seattle firefighters and medical personnel at Harborview who are treating the injured, as well as Seattle Center and event staff and bystanders who helped people reach safety and provided aid in terrifying circumstances.”
Governor Bob Ferguson added “I'm receiving briefings regarding the ongoing response to the tragedy at the Seattle Center. The Washington State Patrol SWAT team is on the way to assist, at the request of the Seattle Police Department. Please continue to avoid the area. If you are in the area, please follow directions from law enforcement. My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More