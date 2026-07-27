Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson net worth: Lisle man's earnings, salary in focus after Fox River boat crash
Richard M Stevenson, or Ricky Stevenson, VP of Stevenson Crane Service, was charged for the deadly Fox River boat crash in Illinois.
Richard M Stevenson, or Ricky Stevenson, VP of Stevenson Crane Service, was charged for the deadly Fox River boat crash in Illinois. He is in the McHenry County jail there, as per Shaw Local, a local publication.
The 45-year-old Lisle native has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. Stevenson's family owns the crane service the local report further noted.
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This has put the accused's net worth and earnings in focus. Here is all you need to know about Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's net worth and salary.
Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson: Net worth and salary in focus
Stevenson's net worth is not a matter of public record, since he is part of a family-owned business. However, an estimate of ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's likely net worth and earnings can be made based on the company turnover.
As per Zoominfo, a US-based data broker, the revenue of Stevenson Crane Service is about $38 million. Stevenson's average salary as a vice president of a construction company would be about $160,000 per year, in base salary, as per PayScale, which provides compensation information. Meanwhile, The CRO Report notes that base salaries can range in between $164,466 and $226,224. Thus, the total pay package with other perks and benefits could go up to $200,000 to $450,000, as per estimates. However, this is not an official range and is just estimated based on average base pay and possible benefits a VP could draw.
With this in mind, Stevenson's net worth could be between $3 to $8 million. However, this is merely an estimate and not indicative of what Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson's true net worth might be.
Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson Fox River boat crash: What to know
The boat crash on Fox River in the McHenry area left one dead and two injured. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was declared dead at the scene, while two injured people were taken to the Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. They were in stable condition.
A total of four people were involved in the boat crash. A boat ran ashore during this accident and one person fled the scene, as per the local report. However, this individual has not been identified.
State Senator Craig Wilson released a statement after the accident, saying “Our thoughts and prayers for everyone involved in the boating accident just down river from the dam.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More