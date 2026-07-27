Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson family: All about Stevenson Crane Service VP charged over Fox River boat crash
Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson has been charged for the Fox River boat crash in Illinois and has been identified as the Vice President of Stevenson Crane Service.
Richard M Stevenson was charged for the boat crash in the Fox River in Illinois on Saturday. He is currently in the McHenry County jail there, as per Shaw Local, a local publication.
The 45-year-old is a native of Lisle, and has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. The two-way boat crash left a person dead and two injured. A total of four people were involved in the crash.
A boat reportedly ran ashore and one person fled the scene, as per the local publication. The report also noted that Stevenson works for Stevenson Crane Service, his family company and Rick Stevenson is listed as the Vice President.
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The incident has shifted focus to Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson's family. Here's all you need to know about them.
Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson family: All you need to know
Stevenson Crane Service is based out of Bolingbrook. Donna Stevenson, Richard's mother, is the solitary owner of the company. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/President of Stevenson Crane Service.
Richard's brother Robert ‘Bobby’ Stevenson is also a Vice President of the family company alongside Ricky. In a 1990 Chicago Tribune profile of Donna Stevenson, it was noted that Richard was the youngest of the children.
At the time of publishing, Richard or ‘Ricky’ was 9, and in 3rd grade. He was described as a ‘chip off the old block’ having a ‘gravel pit full of giant toy cranes for a backyard entertainment center’.
Richard's elder brother is Bobby, who was 12 at the time. Their eldest sibling is Joey, who was 14 at the time. Donna, shared her thoughts with the publication, saying “Women are made for service. We are brought up that way, to take care of people and tend to needs.”
She had wispy, blonde hair at the time, which she wore till her shoulder. She was described as having a ‘personable, warm-and-friendly-yet-sexy voice’ by the publication. Donna's husband Dan, was a crane operator for the company, as per the report.
“My husband is one of the best operators around and I am very fortunate. I am very lucky to have him because you are only as good as the people you have working for you. That is one thing I will never lose sight of: how valuable the operators are because they are the ones that will make or break your business,” she said of him.
“We`ve always been real close anyway. But now when we go out to dinner we say, what about this customer, and what do you think of this crane, and who`d you talk to today, and it`s just a big adventure for us. It`s a lot of fun and that`s what it`s all about, I think. If you can`t have fun, why bother,” Dan said of her.
Meanwhile, his brother, and Ricky's uncle, Mike, also worked as a crane operator for the company.
Statement on Fox River boat crash
State Senator Craig Wilcox released a statement on the boat crash, saying “Our thoughts and prayers for the victims and witnesses involved in the horrific boating accident just down river from the dam. We understand there has been a victim who has succumbed to injuries, and that members of the offending boat may be on foot in Holiday Hills area south of the dam. Please keep your eyes open for anyone who may be injured and appear to be a boater that is out of place. Call the police even if you have just suspicions.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More