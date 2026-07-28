WhatsApp rolls out web calling, adds new call features: Here's what's new

WhatsApp is rolling out web calling, and other call features in its new update, aimed at improving users' experience, as well as facilitating an easier switch from web to phone or other devices and vice versa. WhatsApp allows users to make and receive audio and video calls on the web browser. (REUTERS)

The update was announced by WhatsApp Inc chief executive officer Kunal Shah, who said calls on the app could now be taken on the web browser too. “WhatsApp calls now work in your browser. Your 47 open Chrome tabs finally got company that's actually useful,” Shah said, sharing a screengrab of a web call between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and himself.

He said the messaging platform would be rolling out a few more updates along with web calling, including call transfer between devices, waiting room feature and background noise suppression, Shah said in a post on X. “A few more updates rolling out: *Call Transfer* lets you move an active group call from one device to another without hanging up. *Waiting Room* lets you approve who joins your group calls before they're let in. And we've launched *Background Noise Suppression* so your calls sound clear even in loud places,” he stated.

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WhatsApp's new features: How they work 📌Web calling - The web calling feature, which has been a welcome addition for the users, allows them to make and receive audio and video calls on the WhatsApp web browser, without the need to download the application. This is applicable for both one-on-one and group calls.

“Whether you're a college student on a shared computer, using a work laptop that doesn't allow app downloads, or simply prefer your browser, you can jump on a call without leaving the browser you're already on,” WhatsApp said in a blog statement. The platform said users would now have access to features available on other devices on the web browser too, including screen sharing, reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab with users' call history and their favourites.

These calls on the web-browser will also be end-to-end encrypted, without any time limit or cost, and will provide the same “private experience” as the app.

📌Call transfer - Users can now shift from one device to another, while being on an active group call, without having to hang up. “For those moments when you’re on the go and start a call on your mobile device or tablet, you can seamlessly transfer it to WhatsApp Web or Desktop when you arrive home to collaborate on a larger screen – or vice versa,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

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📌Waiting room - Users can create a WhatsApp call link with ‘require approval to join’ option enabled. In this call, participants will first enter a waiting room until the host is ready to allow them to join the call. WhatsApp said the feature was for when users “want more control of who joins” their group call.

📌Noise suppression - This feature is expected to facilitate a better call experience by removing the background noise around users so that their voice can be heard clearly to the person they are on a call with. This would work even in “loud or busy environments”, WhatsApp said. This feature can be managed at any time in users' in-call settings.

📌Quick HD - The new update would improve the video experience at the beginning of a call. This QuickHD feature would introduce high-definition video within the “very first few seconds of the call.”