WhatsApp could soon make your account far more secure with this change

WhatsApp appears to be working on a major upgrade for account security. According to a new report based on the latest Android beta version, the messaging platform is developing a new password system that could eventually replace the existing six digit PIN used for two step verification. The move is expected to offer better protection against account takeover attempts, including SIM swapping attacks. WhatsApp may soon make account security much stronger. (Pexels) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The upcoming feature will reportedly allow users to create an alphanumeric password instead of relying only on a numeric PIN. The password must include both letters and numbers, making it significantly harder to guess than the current six digit code. Early beta strings also suggest WhatsApp will check whether the chosen password is strong enough before allowing users to save it.

The password will work alongside WhatsApp's existing login process. Users will still need to verify their phone number using the SMS verification code, but they may also be asked to enter the newly created password before gaining access to their account. This additional layer could make it much more difficult for attackers to hijack accounts even if they manage to obtain the SMS verification code.

At the moment, the feature is still under development and is not available even for beta testers. WhatsApp has also not confirmed when it plans to roll out the new security option to all users.

The reported change comes as WhatsApp continues to strengthen its security features. Over the past few years, the company has introduced tools such as Device Verification and improved account protection systems to reduce the risk of malware based account hijacking without affecting the user experience.